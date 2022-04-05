Dr. Ali Mansour Ebrahimi Receives Annual Summit Award for Excellence in Care

ST. LOUIS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home State Health in collaboration with its parent company, Centene Corporation, has recognized Dr. Ali Mansour Ebrahimi with a national award that acknowledges the extraordinary efforts made to provide quality pediatric care and clinical excellence to Home State Health members.

Practitioners are selected each year for the Summit Award for Excellence in Care based on their exemplary performance in a number of quality measures.

Dr. Ebrahimi is a board-certified pediatrician whose private practice was established in Sedalia, Missouri over 30 years ago. Dr. Ebrahimi has approximately 1,000 Home State Health members on his panel. He has proven to be proactive in outreaching to his patients and managing their care. This outreach has led to his success in closing care gaps and improving health care outcomes for his patients. In 2020, he closed over 50 percent of all HEDIS gaps for his Home State Health patients and had a zero percent re-admission rate. This was not an easy task considering the pandemic. Additionally, Home State Health reviews the loyalty of engaged members, meaning those members who continue to seek services from their primary care physician. Dr. Ebrahimi's loyalty score was over 90 percent.

"We are honored to recognize Dr. Ebrahimi's hard work and dedication to his patients and our members with Home State Health's annual Summit Award for Excellence in Care," said Ryan Litteken, Interim President and CEO for Home State Health. "His commitment in providing exceptional patient care and improving the many lives he touches in Sedalia and the surrounding communities has shown him to be a champion for patient care."

