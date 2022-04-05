Golden Grail Tech Beverages Offers a Way to Make Your Energy Last Longer

The Company is gearing up to launch their resealable lids for Spider Energy Drink. They will be one of the first in the industry to utilize this revolutionary packaging.

WESTON, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced they will be one of the first in the industry to use resealable lids for the large tall boy 16oz can package. The Company plans to utilize this feature for their popular energy drink Spider. Check out the new packaging at www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages

The Company has taken into consideration that the energy drink category is one of the largest and fasting growing sectors in the beverage industry. According to an article dated March 31, 2022 on Yahoo.com, the United States Energy Drink Market was valued at 14.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach a value of 21.01 billion by 2026.

The growth of the United States Energy Drink Market in the forecast period is due to factors like rapidly increasing demand for energy drinks from the younger population of the country. The rapidly growing population of the United States is also one of the major factors behind the growth of the United States Energy Drink Market in the next five years.

Golden Grail Tech Beverages has invested time and money to solve the problem of not being able to seal the top of the 16oz can and conveniently take the drink to go. Consumers want as much energy as they can get, hence the popular large 16oz can offering. However, drinking that size requires some time and now being able to seal it easily, makes Spider Energy a very attractive energy option, for these on-the-go consumers.

Unlike other sealable can tops, the Spider Energy top doesn't require a stand-alone cap. The apparatus is a well-designed resealable lid that snaps open and closed with ease and comfort, keeping the consumer of these 16oz energy drinks in mind and fully understanding their on-the-go lifestyle.

"Golden Grail is a true business innovator. We have a mission of driving innovation and disrupting on multi-fronts. From how we fiscally responsibly acquire brands to our packaging options. We recently announced the first ever 'Sketch Can' we are launching and now we are announcing our resealable lid for Spider Energy Drink. The company utilizes a series of operational technologies to assess packaging in order to determine the best fit for today's consumers" said Steven Hoffman, CEO Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water, sparkling flavored water and bottled spring water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

We are Doing Our Part … Going Beyond Our Fully Recyclable Can… Cause We Promise to Partner with Other Groups Helping Reduce Global Plastic… Cause Together We Can Make a Difference!

Join The Cause. Drink Cause Water.

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

