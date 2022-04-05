NX Malaysia Opens New Warehouse at Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Secure Greater Space

TOKYO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Malaysia) Sdn, Bhd. (hereinafter "NX Malaysia"), a Group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., opened a new warehouse in the Free Commercial Zone (FCZ) of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Friday, April 1, to expand its work and cargo storage space.

Exterior of NX Malaysia's KLIA DFTZ Center

NX Malaysia has heretofore been operating out of a 3,800m2 warehouse in the MAS Freight Forwarders Complex (Lot A-9, Lot A-10) in KLIA's FCZ, but growing cargo demand over recent years prompted it to open a new 5,900m2 warehouse (NX Malaysia KLIA DFTZ Center) in the same FCZ, giving it a combined warehouse space of approximately 9,700m2.

The more efficient work flow lines available at the new warehouse will allow NX Malaysia to ensure safer and more rapid handling and to better satisfy the needs of its customers.

Going forward, the NX Group, formerly the Nippon Express Group which renamed its corporate group name following transition to a holding company system in January, will continue utilizing its networks and functions to enhance services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified logistics needs of its customers.

Profile of new warehouse facility

Name: KLIA DFTZ Center, Nippon Express ( Malaysia ) Sdn, Bhd.

Address: Cainiao Aeropolis eWTP Hub, Free Commercial Zone (FCZ KLIA Cargo Village), Jalan Klia S3, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, 64000 Sepang, Selangor Darul Ehsan

Warehouse area: 5,896m2

Profile of pre-existing warehouse facility

Name: KLIA Branch, Lot A-9, Lot A-10, Nippon Express ( Malaysia ) Sdn, Bhd.

Address: Lot A-10, MAS Freight Forwarders Complex, KLIA Free Commercial Zone, Southern Zone, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, 64000 Sepang, Selangor Darul Ehsan

Warehouse area: 3,746m2

