PLANADVISER Magazine Names Matthew Compton of Brio Benefits a 2022 Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year Finalist

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Brio Benefits Consulting, we're pleased to announce that Matthew Compton, Managing Director, Retirement Solutions at Brio, has been recognized as a 2022 Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year Finalist.

Recently re-launched as the PLANADVISER Industry Leaders Awards, the upcoming awards program will celebrate the accomplishments of the best and the brightest in the retirement plan industry.

"I am honored to be selected as a finalist for Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year," said Matthew Compton. "The last 18 years in this industry has really taught me a lot about the retirement plan business. I've had the opportunity to learn from some of the industry's top retirement plan specialists and have benefited from my experience working on the plan provider side of the business. I'm looking forward to celebrating with my fellow nominees in May."

As Managing Director of Retirement Solutions for Brio Benefits Consulting, Inc., Compton works closely with plan sponsors to provide investment fiduciary services, retirement plan design consulting, cost containment strategies and participant education.

The PLANADVISER Industry Leader Awards dinner will be held in New York City on May 3, where they will honor the nation's foremost retirement plan advisers, as well as advisers' most preferred investment and recordkeeping service providers.

