Protiviti Brand Ambassador Pro Golfer Jennifer Kupcho Wins Her First LPGA Tournament at The Chevron Championship

Victory at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage also marks Kupcho's first Major Championship win

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti is proud to announce that brand ambassador and professional golfer Jennifer Kupcho won the 2022 Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage, California last Sunday. The win took place the same week that Kupcho had her previous biggest win at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship in 2019.

Protiviti Brand Ambassador Pro Golfer Jennifer Kupcho Wins Her First LPGA Tournament at the 2022 Chevron Championship (PRNewswire)

We're excited that Jen Kupcho made 25 birdies for which Protiviti will donate 25,000 meals to fight world hunger.

Kupcho opened the Chevron tournament, which ran March 31 through April 3, with a 66 (-6) and posted an impressive third round 64 (-8) to put herself in position to close out play on Sunday. She solidified the win by finishing 14 strokes under, ahead of the field by two strokes.

Kupcho is 24 years old and playing in her fourth season on the LPGA. She turned professional in 2019 and is currently ranked 16th in the world.

"We are extremely proud of Jen's outstanding performance at The Chevron Championship and congratulate her on the first LPGA tour and major championship victories of her career," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of Protiviti. "We are also excited that she made 25 birdies during the tournament for which Protiviti will donate 25,000 meals to fight world hunger as part of our 'Birdies for Meals' program."

The 'Birdies for Meals' program is part of a larger Protiviti initiative to help alleviate hunger around the world, called 'i on Hunger.' Protiviti has pledged to donate 1,000 meals to the non-profit organization U.S. Hunger each time Kupcho and fellow Protiviti golf ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick make a birdie in the Major Championships in 2022.

Commenting on her win, Kupcho said, "I'm so excited to share this victory with everyone at Protiviti ‑ their support throughout the past three years has been incredible. Knowing this week kicked off the 'Birdies for Meals' campaign with 25,000 meals is such a great feeling."

Kupcho competes next in the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii, April 13-16. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferKupcho.

Kupcho has been a brand ambassador for Protiviti since February 2020. For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, the firm's sponsorship of Jennifer Kupcho (LPGA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (PGA) and for photos and video interviews with the players, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

