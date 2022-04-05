Russell Reynolds Associates and MIT Sloan Launch Sustainable Leadership Program

Program equips senior executives to take action, navigate challenges, and drive a culture of sustainability

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory firm, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management's Office of Executive Education have co-developed a sustainable leadership program, designed to equip C-suite executives with the skills they need to pivot their organizations to a more sustainable future.

Russell Reynolds Associates (PRNewsfoto/Russell Reynolds Associates) (PRNewswire)

The three-day immersive program, Sustainable Leadership: Mindsets and Skillsets to Drive Purpose and Impact, aims to help C-suite executives become sustainable leaders, capable of integrating sustainability across business strategy and operations.

Led by MIT faculty members, along with consultants who have tangible experience in implementing sustainability agendas in the business world, the program will empower leaders to understand and tackle sustainability challenges.

Course participants will gain insight into the convergence of environmental and socio-economic sustainability with business and learn how to tackle multi-dimensional sustainability issues while also playing to win in increasingly competitive markets.

"As global business leaders, we have a responsibility to move society forward in a positive way, to help solve the systemic social and environmental challenges that impact the world around us," said Constantine Alexandrakis, Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates. "This program allows us to develop future generations of sustainable leaders to help improve the way the world is led."

"We hope this program will create ripple effects as leaders create and implement the initiatives and business practices needed to build a prosperous, equitable, and sustainable world," said John D. Sterman, the Jay W. Forrester Professor of Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management and Co-director of the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative. "Tackling these global challenges requires the commitment, energy, and ingenuity of individuals and businesses working together for the benefit of all—businesses, investors, employees, and people everywhere. We seek to catalyze action by engaging business leaders in every industry and sector."

Upon completion of the 3-day program, participants will earn a certificate of completion from MIT Sloan Executive Education for the Sustainable Leadership: Mindsets and Skillsets to Drive Purpose and Impact program.

Russell Reynolds Associates brings the capabilities of one of the world's preeminent leadership advisory firms to organizations across industries and regions. It offers deep insight into the dynamics of business leadership, including the most value-creating capabilities for board and C-suite-level talent and the differentiating characteristics of the world's most effective leaders.

The program will run twice a year beginning September 2022. It is open to C-suite leaders across industries. Those who are interested can reach out to Russell Reynolds Associates for more information.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 520+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led.

www.russellreynolds.com

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals from around the world with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

About MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative

The mission of the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative is to provide the best education, apply academic rigor to real world problems, and empower leaders everywhere to act, professionally and personally, so that humans and nature can thrive for generations to come. Together with MIT students, faculty, alumni, researchers, and partners in business, government, NGOs, and hybrid organizations, we're working to build a more just and equitable future for all.

https://mitsloan.mit.edu/sustainability-initiative/welcome.

Media Contact

Diana Pastrana

Russell Reynolds Associates

Diana.Pastrana@russellreynolds.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates