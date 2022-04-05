SimpliSafe Appoints Scott Braun Chief Growth Officer, Leading Marketing And Commercial Groups

Braun joins the home security company's executive team to help launch the company into its next stage of growth

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced the appointment of Scott Braun as Chief Growth Officer, where he will be responsible for the oversight of the company's marketing channels (brand, media acquisition, and communications) as well as its growth channels (eCommerce, retail, partnerships, and SimpliSafe UK).

The appointment comes after a pivotal year for SimpliSafe. Over the last year, SimpliSafe has increased its customer base to protect more than 4 million people, raised $130 million in growth funding and announced the opening of a new headquarters designed for the future of work . The company has no plans of slowing down in 2022 and looks to Braun to help build upon SimpliSafe's ambitious goals.

"We're thrilled to have Scott join the SimpliSafe team," says Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "From our very first conversation, it was clear that he was well-equipped to lead our marketing and commercial groups. SimpliSafe has a history of being a disruptor in the category while being rooted in trust and reliability, and Scott is the perfect leader to build upon that legacy and steer us into our next phase of growth."

Braun brings more than 25 years of experience in brand and consumer marketing leadership to the new role. Most recently, he served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Drizly, the largest alcohol eCommerce marketplace in the world, where he oversaw demand generation, brand building, and consumer and B2B customer relationship management. Prior to his work at Drizly, he served as the Global Marketing Director for Procter & Gamble, as well as Vice President of Marketing at Vistaprint.

"Since its beginning, SimpliSafe has been a standout in the home security space and a tremendous growth story, all while being steadfast in its commitment to protecting consumers and making every home secure. It's an exciting time to join the company, and I am thrilled to take part in bringing its mission to life," says Braun.

In addition to naming Braun Chief Growth Officer, SimpliSafe has promoted Brenda Bynarowicz to Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and made her a permanent member of the executive team in recognition of her outstanding work and leadership since joining the company as its interim marketing leader. She will undoubtedly lend to SimpliSafe's continued success.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Overall Home Security System of 2022 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

