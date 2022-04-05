VERIJET ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH 4AIR TO OFFSET CARBON EMISSIONS

4AIR Validates Verijet's Aircraft Charter Flights as Carbon-Neutral, Awarding a 4AIR Bronze Rating for Its Sustainability Efforts.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verijet partners with 4AIR, the first and only sustainability rating program dedicated to private aviation. Verijet received a 4AIR Bronze Rating in November 2021, affirming its commitment to the program. All Verijet flights are 100% carbon neutral today. Now you can Vjet guilt-free.

"Verijet is committed to reducing our carbon and noise footprint," said Richard Kane, CEO. "4AIR's validation of our efforts to offset already minimal carbon emissions provides further confidence in our actions, ensures the transparency of these steps, confirms the positive impact of our efforts, and underscores our ongoing commitment to sustainability."

Verijet's partnership with 4Air came amid the COP26 summit as national leaders set out ways to align in the fight against climate change. Verijet recognized the imperative need to act on its own. Heading into the resurgence of travel, Verijet sets the standard for sustainable aviation choice.

About Verijet

VERIJET is transforming short-haul, private jet travel. Efficient, point-to-point, direct routing to and from airports closer to you and your destination reduces ground and air travel. Industry leading, patented A.I. and software supports our booking, routing, and fleet logistics. Verijet provides on-demand service. Less hassle and more convenience – no crowds, no TSA lines, means less COVID exposure. Earth and neighborhood-friendly aircraft– low carbon emissions and low noise. Verijet has the call sign "Whisper Jet" its jets' exceptionally low noise footprint. The safest jet in the air today, awarded two collier trophies for safety. Vision Jets are equipped with emergency safe return automation and a whole aircraft parachute system (CAPS). All Verijet's pilots are ATP rated. In addition, Verijet pilots are rigorously trained and rated in the SF50 Vision Jet flight operations. VERIJET is now operating in the Southeastern and Western United States and the Caribbean. VERIJET invites you to Vjet to your next destination and experience the next generation of air travel mobility. To learn more, please go to www.verijet.com or call 833-VERIJET. You can follow VERIJET on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. @verijet

Media Contact: Allison Kane, Chief Experience Officer, PR, and Brand Development. Email: Allison@verijet.com or call 833-Verijet.

About 4AIR

4AIR is an industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.

The 4AIR framework offers a solution that makes it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), support for innovative technologies and other strategies. All carbon credits issued through 4AIR are quantified and verified through the most respected and international leading bodies that issue and register credits, including the American Carbon Registry, Climate Action Reserve, Verified Carbon Standard (VERRA), and The Gold Standard. Additionally, end-of-year audits are independently conducted by third parties. 4AIR also serves the working groups of the World Economic Forum's Clean Skies for Tomorrow Coalition . For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero.

