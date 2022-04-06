AgentSync Appoints Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer as Company Rapidly Scales Sales & Go-to-Market Functions

Insurance technology unicorn promotes Robby Allen to CRO, Jay Gaines to CMO, and Alex Leinweber to VP of Customer Success, with plans to double the team before end of year.

DENVER, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync, the technology company powering growth and innovation across the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Robby Allen to Chief Revenue Officer, Jay Gaines to Chief Marketing Officer, and Alex Leinweber to Vice President of Customer Success. These promotions come on the heels of a $75 million Series B, which valued the company at more than $1.2 billion. With an ambitious growth plan and an aggressive roadmap ahead, these valued leaders will provide the strategic guidance and senior-level oversight needed to scale AgentSync and execute against the company vision.

AgentSync automates licensing and compliance for the insurance industry. (PRNewsfoto/AgentSync) (PRNewswire)

AgentSync announces CRO, CMO, VP Customer Success promotions and welcomes new senior hires as the company scales.

"At AgentSync, we were lucky to find product-market fit quickly and build a strong foundation of sales, customer success, and marketing. As we've gained traction and interest in our product has increased across the insurance ecosystem, we've prioritized hiring and empowering talented leaders who will effectively usher the company into this next phase of growth," said Niji Sabharwal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Robby, Jay, and Alex are passionate, visionary leaders who bring deep expertise in building out their functions. I look forward to our continued collaboration as we strive to bring excellent products and services to the insurance industry."

Robby Allen, Chief Revenue Officer

Allen joined AgentSync as the company's first sales team member and laid the foundation for the company's sales function. For the last two years, Allen has built the team from the ground up, from zero to more than thirty, with plans to end the year at sixty. In addition to building the infrastructure for an ever-scaling sales function, Allen has played a large part in recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and enabling the sales team members, all while surpassing revenue goals. The company reported 4x year-over-year ARR growth in FY22 following its $75 million Series B in December 2021, which valued the company at more than $1.2 billion. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Allen is responsible for working directly with customers and advisors as an advocate for the future of insurance infrastructure.

A seasoned sales executive, Allen got his start at Zenefits, where he and AgentSync cofounder Niji Sabharwal worked together. Allen led a team of 250 sales agents and helped open and scale the company's Scottsdale, AZ sales office. Allen later led sales for Flexport, where he was responsible for scaling the company's global expansion and developing the playbook for new market expansion. During his time at Flexport, he hired and built out sales functions and opened offices in new markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam.

"Insurance is an essential service in society, but the distribution of insurance is a massively fragmented and archaic process globally," said Allen. "I'm excited to lead the revenue team as we focus on connecting insurance distribution through our products, services, and existing customer network. When customers use AgentSync, they grow. Our seasoned sales team takes a team-based approach to designing long-term partnerships with our customers. This approach, combined with an industry-leading platform, has led to our revenue growth and, more importantly, 100% customer retention."

Jay Gaines, Chief Marketing Officer

Since joining AgentSync in 2021, Gaines has rapidly scaled and strategically built out the marketing function. With a focus on demand gen, product marketing, content, and events, Gaines has grown the team from 4 to 15, with plans to end the year at 17 marketing team members. The marketing team sourced more than 50% of AgentSync's new bookings last fiscal year, and has sourced more than 65% of pipeline opportunities in the current fiscal year. As Chief Marketing Officer, Gaines will focus on continuing to develop AgentSync's go-to-market strategy, reputation and brand awareness, and demand generation.

Gaines brings decades of deep marketing insights to the AgentSync senior leadership team. Prior to joining AgentSync, Gaines held multiple marketing leadership roles at both established and startup B2B companies. Most recently he was CMO at Forrester and Sirius Decisions, a global research and advisory firm that empowers the world's leading marketing, product, and sales leaders to align with one another, execute with precision, and accelerate growth. In addition to being responsible for all global marketing strategy, Gaines led SiriusDecisions' marketing executive services where he and his team acted as personal advisors to leading global CMOs to drive positive organizational change, validate decisions, innovate, benchmark, and challenge them to create the most effective, measurable and accountable marketing function possible.

"AgentSync is the most customer-focused company I've ever been part of," said Gaines. "The deep commitment to understanding customer needs and delivering value through innovative products, in addition to the genuine partnership forged with customers, is what drew me to the company and continues to excite me every day."

Alex Leinweber, Vice President of Customer Success

As one of the first 10 team members and first Denver hire, Alex is a founding member of the Customer Success team. He brings a wealth of experience with a heavy focus on operational rigor to the team and set the tone for our Customer Love company value. Alex's impact on the organization can be seen in the incredible team that he has assembled, the loyalty and partnership we have generated with our customer base, and in standing up our Implementation, Support, CSM, Autopilot, and Contracting Ops teams. With Alex stepping into a leadership role as VP of Customer Success, our customers will continue to be delighted by the deep partnership and always-on support his team provides.

Welcoming Experts Across the Company

AgentSync has been focused on hiring proven operators and experts across all teams and is pleased to welcome a number of senior team members to support critical functions.

Mary Moore-Simmons , Vice President of Engineering, joined AgentSync in October 2021. Moore-Simmons brings more than a decade of engineering experience to the team, most recently as Director of Engineering at GitHub

Cameron Nordholm , Head of Product, joined AgentSync in October 2021. Nordholm joined via the acquisition of his company Finvera , bringing more than five years of direct insurance industry experience and a deep passion and understanding for the challenges of data and identity in the space.

Julie Brahler , Head of Program Management, joined AgentSync in September of 2021 to found the Program function for AgentSync, spanning Product and Engineering as well as internal project needs. Brahler brings deep experience scaling the program function across public and private companies.

Ryan Ward , Director of Enterprise Sales, joined AgentSync in October 2021 to focus on Enterprise and Strategic accounts. Ward brings experience in insurance industry sales, most recently as the VP of Sales at Insurium, a policy administration system provider.

Jamey Sims , Director of Sales, recently joined AgentSync to focus on Commercial and Mid Market accounts. Sims brings both industry experience having worked in sales leadership for Vertafore, and most recently was VP of Sales at Conga, a revenue lifecycle management solution.

Joni Castorino , Senior Director of Product Marketing, joined AgentSync in October 2021 to build out the product marketing function, a critical piece of the go-to-market strategy and sales enablement. Castorino brings years of experience, most recently at Oracle.

Julia Mulhern , Senior Director of Demand and Campaigns, joined in January 2022 to focus on campaign strategy and execution, and demand generation. Mulhern previously ran global campaigns and commercial marketing for Conga.

The AgentSync team is growing rapidly. To view open positions, please visit agentsync.io/careers . If you're passionate about building technology that enables growth and scaled innovation across the insurance industry but don't see a job description that fits your skillset, please reach out.

About AgentSync

AgentSync powers rapid growth for insurance carriers, agencies, and MGAs by offering modern tools for producer management. With its customer-centric design, seamless APIs, and automation, AgentSync's products reduce friction, increase efficiency, and maintain compliance, ultimately helping to improve the broker onboarding, contracting, licensing, and compliance processes. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, CO, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, as a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner, and is ranked 88 in Forbes' list of America's 500 Best Startup Employers in 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AgentSync