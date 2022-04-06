Allios Named One of the Best Places to Work in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allios, a national supply chain solutions provider for the telecommunications industry, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Dallas by Comparably, a workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform.

Comparably administers surveys over a 12-month period to current employees at thousands of companies across the country. The award reflects top marks for Allios in several workplace experience categories, including compensation, leadership, work-life balance, career growth and benefits, among others.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Allios is a national company that harnesses the power of data to provide custom, digitized supply chain solutions to its customers' most complex project demands. Allios enables its clients to see and manage each aspect of their projects in real-time, accelerating project timelines and better managing costs.

"We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in Dallas," said Gaby Saliby, Chief Executive Officer of Allios. "Maintaining a positive work culture where our employees feel like they are part of a family and can grow and thrive is very important to us. This award is wonderful validation of this commitment to our employees," Saliby continued.

Allios offers training programs to entry- and mid-level employees who have recently graduated or are new to the supply chain industry, in addition to multiple culture- and team-building activities throughout the year.

"Allios' spot on our list of the Best Workplaces in Dallas is proof of the company's dedication to providing employees in the region an excellent place to work in many key culture metrics," said Comparably Chief Executive Officer Jason Nazar.

About Allios

Allios is a U.S.-based supply chain company headquartered in Frisco, Texas that specializes in digital supply chain solutions and advanced logistics for the telecom industry. Allios harnesses the power of data to proactively meet customers' constantly developing demands and provide complete transparency into their projects. For more information about Allios, visit allios.io.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories—based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education—it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information about Comparably's awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

