Coin Metrics Raises $35M Series C Funding to Enhance Crypto Data Offerings

Latest financing round led by Acrew Capital and BNY Mellon, with continued investments from Goldman Sachs and Fidelity Investments.

New funding will bolster the company's new crypto data intelligence product innovation and propel expansion into international markets.

Coin Metrics has emerged as the clear market leader in the institutional space because it offers a comprehensive suite of institutional quality crypto intelligence products while maintaining open values.

BOSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Metrics, the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, today announced that it raised $35 million in Series C financing, led by Acrew Capital and BNY Mellon. Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Investments, Highland Capital Partners, Avon Ventures and Morningside Technology Ventures are also continuing their investments in the company after participating in previous fundraising rounds. They are joined by new investors Cboe Global Markets, JAM FINTOP Blockchain, Mubadala Investment Company and Brevan Howard Digital.

Coin Metrics provides network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. This financing will bolster the company's new product innovation and help the company expand into adjacent spaces, elevating their ability to usher the world's premier financial institutions into crypto markets.

"Coin Metrics serves as a critical nexus for institutions in the digital asset space and has the potential to scale much further," said Tim Rice, co-founder and CEO of Coin Metrics. "This financing will enable us to accelerate both our business and product roadmap, including through continued investment in new novel risk, DeFi and other Dapp metrics, and in our world-class infrastructure. The quality of our crypto data and intelligence has generated tremendous interest from the growing number of premier financial institutions engaging in cryptoassets, prompting us to expand our customer success and growth efforts globally. We have assembled an experienced team of top crypto, data and financial services experts, and I am proud of the industry-leading work they continue to produce."

Following the completion of the company's $15 million Series B in 2021, Coin Metrics received SOC 2 Type 1 accreditation from Deloitte. Setting itself apart from other crypto data providers, Coin Metrics has emerged as the clear market leader in the institutional space because it offers a comprehensive suite of services – including on-chain data, a universal block explorer, market data and metrics, indexes and network risk management – while maintaining our core values of open, pioneering, elucidating and neutral.

"Developing a robust risk management framework is critical to our roadmap as we work toward launching digital asset services," said Katey Neate, Chief Risk Officer of BNY Mellon Asset Servicing & Digital. "Our strengthened alignment with Coin Metrics is another example of how we are leveraging leading technology solutions to develop this critical capability. With Coin Metrics, we have the opportunity to advance the capabilities and conversation, and ultimately raise the bar on risk management for digital assets as an industry."

"Given the complex, fragmented and decentralized nature of the crypto data space today, data providers that can organize this information in a transparent and accessible way are invaluable," said Mark Kraynak, Founding Partner of Acrew Capital. "Coin Metrics provides critical intelligence and superior crypto data insights to facilitate the path towards mainstream adoption of cryptoassets as more financial services firms and traditional investors look to enter this space. We are excited to be leading the company's Series C, which will help them continue to build out their institutional quality infrastructure."

Additional investors in previous fundraising rounds include Castle Island Ventures, Coinbase, Digital Currency Group, Communitas Capital, Dragonfly Capital, The Raptor Group, BlockFi, Animal Ventures and Collab+Currency.

With increased capital, the company will be able to make continued enhancements to infrastructure and reliability while scaling the business for greater international adoption. Coin Metrics' elite team of cryptonative experts and financial industry veterans will position the company to cement its reputation as the most trusted global provider of end-to-end crypto intelligence for institutions.

ABOUT COIN METRICS

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. The company was founded in 2017 as an open-source project to determine the economic significance of public blockchains. Today, we expand on that original purpose to empower people and institutions to make informed crypto financial decisions. We aim to usher the world's premier financial institutions into crypto with the most trusted data and insights. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io .

Media Contact: Jamie Lovegrove

jamie.lovegrove@thericciardigroup.com

(301) 529-5085

View original content:

SOURCE Coin Metrics