Former Mattel Global Vice President Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Mateo Romano as its newest Partner and Coach.

Mateo Romano, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International (PRNewswire)

Romano is a high-impact, global entrepreneurial consumer products industry leader with 25+ years of experience at top brands including Mattel, Moose Toys, and Tyco Toys. He is known to be a future-focused turnaround specialist with a long-term strategic vision and an exceptional driver of business growth, revenues, and profitability at companies across the globe. Romano has held various executive roles throughout North America, South America, and Europe.

As Mattel's VP of Global Commercial Marketing, Romano developed the SKU optimization process, captured international input during the development process to ensure 80% global alignment on Key Drivers, developed a line architecture dashboard to keep track of the SKUs developed, and created the process to develop e-commerce ready product.

"Mateo makes an excellent addition to our team of world-class CEO coaches," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "As an innovative turnaround specialist, he will be able to guide clients to transform and grow businesses and Make BIG Happen."

"I am proud to be joining this elite group of business coaches in their mission to Make BIG Happen," Romano said. "CEO Coaching International combines a proven methodology and resources with my experience as a business leader driving growth and results around the world, to help clients grow their business, develop their people, and achieve breakthrough results. I'm highly motivated to help others achieve their goals."

Some of Romano's other achievements include leading the restructuring of a top global brand's European subsidiaries into a $1B regional organization, turning around a stagnant sales trend in Spain and delivering 7% growth for three years in a row, and expanding the target market for core brands in Mexico by developing products and targeting adults.

Romano attended Universidad Tecnológica de México. He has been a member of YPO (now YPO Gold) and is a Global Advisory Board Member at Virtual Advisory Board (VAB). He also served as the Co-Chairman of Toy Industries of Europe (TIE). He is fluent in Spanish and English.

Romano resides in Redondo Beach, CA with his wife and three kids and enjoys riding bicycle, running, and kayaking.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Mateo Romano or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/mateo-romano/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 67.8% during their time as a client, nearly four times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 25.5%, more than twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEO Coaching International