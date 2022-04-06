Inhibikase Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Investor Event on April 20, 2022

BOSTON and ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase or Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL investor event on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 am ET.

The virtual event will feature presentations and an interactive Q&A session from the Company's executive leadership team as well as key opinion leaders, Dr. Robert F. Hauser, Director of Parkinson's & Movement Disorder Center and Professor, College of Medicine Neurology at University of South Florida and Dr. Werner Poewe, Professor of Neurology and Director of the Department of Neurology at Innsbruck Medical University in Innsbruck, Austria. Presentations will highlight recently presented Phase 1 and Phase 1b data for the Company's lead candidate, IkT-148009 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, provide an overview of the upcoming Phase 2 program, and highlight the current unmet need and competitive landscape in Parkinson's disease.

A live webcast of the Company's event will be available on the "News & Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.inhibikase.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Inhibikase

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent Imatinib that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be potentially applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

