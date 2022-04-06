Nextup.ai Launches Jira Integration+ for Microsoft Teams, Transforming the Software Development Process <span class="legendSpanClass">New two-way integration automates Jira workflows in Teams for significant productivity gains</span>

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextup.ai, a leader in chat-based productivity software solutions for Atlassian, announced today at Atlassian Team '22 a new app called Jira Integration+ for Teams. This new software creates a two-way integration between Jira and Microsoft Teams to eliminate context switching, automate processes and accelerate collaboration.

Nextup.ai is a software technology company that leads the market in productivity software solutions for chat-based operations. (PRNewswire)

Jira Integration+ for Teams users are empowered to create, manage, and close Jira issues within Microsoft Teams.

With hybrid work here to stay, hyper-automation has shifted from an option to a condition of survival. Organizations are requiring more IT and business process automation as they are forced to accelerate digital transformation. The newly launched Jira Integration+ for Teams enables organizations to automate as many of their development processes as possible, helping them get to market faster.

Nextup's Slack & Jira app is already trusted by 750 organizations worldwide from large enterprises to small startups. This essential integration is now available for Microsoft Teams customers.

Jira Integration+ for Teams streamlines workflows by bringing Jira tickets fully into the Teams interface. Users are empowered to create, assign, manage, and close Jira issues without leaving Teams.

A recent research study of IT professionals reported that by bringing Jira and your communication hub together, the average user could save at least two hours of work per week or 300+ hours per year. By optimizing developer operations, there is an expanded capacity to achieve personal, group, and organizational goals.

Teams who use Jira Integration+ report additional productivity benefits including:

Eliminating context switching

Time saved through process automation

Increased transparency and breaking down of information silos

Better collaboration and communication

Fewer emails and alert clutter

With Jira Integration+, Jira workloads and boards are fully visible within Teams. The app provides two-way integration with a wide variety of functions including the ability to:

Create and comment on issues from Teams conversations

Pull existing tickets into a conversation

Customize intelligent alerts to replace inbox clutter

Collaborate on all your boards in real-time

Nicholas Cron, CEO, and Co-Founder of Nextup.ai shares, "I believe in the modern working world, collaboration is the key to success, and that's why platforms like Slack and Teams are taking off at such a rapid rate. By creating software solutions - like Jira Integration+ - that optimize these new workflows , we can support corporations in boosting their effeciency."

Jira Integration+ for Teams is available for download in the Microsoft and Atlassian marketplaces and is available for a free 14-day trial. This software tool works with Jira Cloud, Jira Server, and Jira Data Center.

Nextup.ai is a software technology company that leads the market in productivity software solutions for chat-based workflows. Established in 2019 by two entrepreneurs looking to maximize communication and collaboration, the Slack and Microsoft Teams integration apps they create work to eliminate context switching and enhance efficiency. Nextup.ai has grown year over year to support over 750 organizations worldwide and continues to design products that empower the IT and digital workforce. Explore Nextup technology at nextup.ai.

SOURCE Nextup.ai