Vital Pet Life Announces Membership in the Sustainable Packaging Coalition as part of their Continued Commitment to Being a Circular Business

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Pet Life, in looking to reduce their impact on the environment is incorporating recyclable packaging with their first product in their Vital Pet Life Plus line. To strengthen their commitment, they're now members of How2Recycle and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

Vital Pet Life Plus Mobility Powder's Eco-Ready flexible pouch with the How2Recycle label shows Vital Pet Life's continued commitment to recycling and sustainable packaging in the pet wellness industry.

Vital Pet Life is listening to the 2019 GlobalWebIndex, Sustainable Packaging Unwrapped data, citing 64% of consumers say recyclability is the most important aspect of environmentally friendly packaging. "We're committed to reducing our environmental footprint and thinking long term to incorporate responsible business practices. By becoming a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, we will continue to learn, adapt and advocate for sustainable packaging and innovation," says Donie Yamamoto, founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life.

Vital Pet Life not only brings wellness to their customers' pets, but continues to infuse environmental responsibility into every aspect of their business, from sourcing, formulating, and packaging. Their hero product Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified 100% sustainable. Green Lipped Mussels, one of the four ingredients in Vital Pet Life's new proprietary Mobility powder, to date is recognized as sustainable and rated as "best choice" by the Monterey Bay Seafood Watch. The "best choice" rating indicates that GLM aquaculture is highly sustainable.

"When brands are both sustainable and profitable, they often have a holistic sustainability approach and think of sustainability as driver of their business transformation, impacting not just marketing but the entire organization from sourcing to supply chain," said Thomas Husson , the VP and principal analyst at Forrester.

About Vital Pet Life – Vital Pet Life, a certified WBENC woman-owned business, is ranked number 348 of the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Donie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017, after moving to the US from the Philippines six years earlier. Vital Pet Life's products include Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil , MSC certified 100% sustainable, Oatmeal & Aloe Vera Pet Shampoo and Liquid Glucosamine with Chondroitin and MSM. Vital Pet Life's mission is sustainability, transparency and animal advocacy. Find out more at http://www.VitalPetLife.com and follow-on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

