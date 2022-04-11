Andrew Davis Joins Cox Enterprises as Senior Vice President, Strategy

ATLANTA, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cox Enterprises announced that Andrew Davis has joined the company as senior vice president of strategy. In this role, Davis will oversee strategic planning, new business development and the company's sustainability teams, to ensure the best use of resources for growth and profitability. He'll work with senior leaders across the company to develop, facilitate and align long-range goals and objectives.

"I'm looking forward to working with Andrew to build the future of Cox," said Dallas Clement, president and CFO, Cox Enterprises. "Cox has ambitious growth aspirations and Andrew's experience will be invaluable in helping us to hit these aggressive goals."

Davis joins Cox from T. Rowe Price Associates where he was the director of private placements in the U.S. equity division. There, he was responsible for management of sourcing, due diligence, ongoing analysis and external relationships for T. Rowe Price's private growth equity investments. Davis also spent time as a manager in the business valuation group at Deloitte Financial Advisory Services.

"Cox is a company dedicated to building for the future," said Davis. "Even though they have many well-established businesses, they continue to explore outside opportunities in other areas, including a big focus on sustainability. I'm excited and honored to join a company with a long-lasting legacy that's also focused on the future."

Davis has an MBA in Economics and Finance from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and earned his bachelor's degree from Berry College in Business Administration, Finance.

