Aviva Systems Biology Announces the Launch of High Throughput Antibody Characterization Services

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva Systems Biology, a market leader in antibodies, immunoassay kits, and recombinant proteins for life science research, today announced the launch of its new service offering for high throughput Antibody Characterization Services.

Aviva Systems Biology's Antibody Characterization Services provides drug discovery researchers in small to mid-size biotechs with an affordable and easily accessible solution for rapid screening of therapeutic antibodies, kinetic analysis, and epitope mapping and binning. By leveraging the advanced Carterra® LSA™ platform, Aviva can provide high throughput SPR analysis for biotherapeutic antibody development at a scale other screening providers can't match.

"The addition of our antibody characterization services to our current offering of custom protein, ELISA, and antibody development will enable our clients to reduce the cost and time it takes to bring a novel biotherapeutic molecule to the clinic. We are excited to offer this unique solution to biotherapeutic antibody researchers," said Kevin Harvey, President of Aviva Systems Biology.

Learn more about Aviva's Antibody Characterization Services at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans at booth #1951, April 10-13, 2022, or by visiting avivasysbio.com.

About Aviva Systems Biology

Aviva Systems Biology, founded in 2002, is a global market leader in proteomics research offering a broad portfolio of polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies, immunoassay kits, recombinant proteins, and custom protein expression and antibody characterization services for academic and biopharma researchers. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Aviva offering supports multiple applications such as western blotting, IHC, ELISA, and immunoprecipitation along with providing researchers one of the largest catalogs of targets and species to choose from.

