IF YOUR WORDS DON'T SHINE, BUT LAY SUPINE, THEN CONSULT THE 'WORDSHINE MAN,' TOM MADDEN'S NEW BOOK OF TIPS TO INVIGORATE WRITING, MAKING IT INVITING!

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, blogger Tom Madden makes a living polishing words at his PR firm TransMedia Group where he mostly rewrites articles, news releases, media pitches and even books, like his latest Wordshine Man about how to make words sparkle. https://www.amazon.com/Wordshine-Man-Polishing-Words-Sparkle/dp/1637550537/ref=sr_1_1?crid=34WB3EBP2RGGZ&keywords=9781637550533&qid=1649440661&sprefix=9781637550533%2Caps%2C196&sr=8-1

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TransMedia Group (PRNewswire)

"Dad, can you polish this release one of our interns wrote?" texts his industrious daughter Adrienne Mazzone, president of the firm.

Madden has spent many years turning dull prose into scintillating copy for newspapers, magazines, television, and social media.

"In earlier days, it was just our scuffed, dirty shoes that needed polishing. Nowadays it's our words, sentences, and paragraphs in those news releases, articles, media pitches, letters, proposals, and blogs we struggle to write that need polishing—that need the Wordshine Man to come do his thing," he says.

Every day at TransMedia, you'll see Madden showing an army of college interns and young recruits how to write hard-hitting, attention-getting pros.

He uses words to accomplish goals like getting behemoth national newspapers to feature clients' booming businesses or convince TV producers someone's worthy of an interview on NBC TODAY at the network where he used to work.

"The New York Times once printed speeches I wrote for a top executive at Kellogg's Company in which I pleaded to the FTC not to break up the top three breakfast cereal companies they were denigrating with a word that was strange to me at the time--oligopoly. I wrote it was so unkind to call poor Tony the Tiger that!"

Another play with words was a book he wrote titled "King of the Condo," now slowly making the rounds in Hollywood toward becoming a TV series based on his "hilarious whodunit with an ocean view."

The book is about inciting words main character Ed Malardi uses during his volatile term as the beleaguered president of a Florida condo.

Malardi keeps getting into hot water with condo commandoes with inflammatory words, especially this one, "assessment," that hateful word that drives residents wild enough to fire shots at him and even attempt to run him over with a beach tractor.

Yes, words. They can cause a lot of trouble, but we can't live without them.

So, let's appreciate words, the more we use effectively, the merrier, without being too wordy!

