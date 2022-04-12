­­Coinllectibles(TM) Partners With Kiwi Arts Group To Offer Three William John Kennedy Limited Edition Photographs Of Andy Warhol on Coinllectibles(TM) MetaMall

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to collaborate with Kiwi Arts Group to bring three special limited edition photographs of Andy Warhol signed by renowned photographer William John Kennedy. Kennedy enjoyed a special relationship with Andy Warhol and was able to capture the private and public person in a series of remarkable portraits. The three photograph portraits are:

Warhol Flowers I, 1964, Flushing, Queens, New York City. "….you had these Black Eyed Susans, six feet tall. I immediately knew that I had to shoot his [Warhol's] flowers paintings and himself in this marvellous environment. He loved it. So I walked over to the door and I said, what is out here? Oh, he said, that's the fire escape." Andy Warhol with Birmingham Race Riot sandwich board, 1964, at the East 47th Street Factory Fire Escape, New York City "…With the Alabama Race Riot, I was trying to think, immediately of very exciting ideas in reference to Andy and the work, I finally decided, I'm going to involve him totally physically with this artwork." Warhol Holding Marilyn Acetate I, 1964 at the East 47th Street Factory, New York City . "He pulled out this one rolled up acetate, unrolled it and sure enough, this gigantic image of Marilyn appeared... totally incorporating his image with hers."

William John Kennedy was born in 1930 in Long Island and passed away in 2021. Throughout his professional life, Kennedy pursued his own personal interest in fine art photography and up until the early 2000s, he developed a full body of work from his travels within the US as well as throughout the globe. Kennedy was introduced to Warhol at The Americans exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in 1963 and became friends shooting a series of important portraits. Kennedy's most intriguing body of work, a set of negatives and transparencies that he had taken of Andy Warhol and other artists was rediscovered in the mid-nineties.

Kiwi Arts Group has had a close relationship with Kennedy and have accumulated an important collection of lost archive negatives from the 1963-1964 period taken of Andy Warhol as well as other artists in Warhol's circle. A documentary entitled Full Circle: Before they were famous was made about William John Kennedy's lost archive. Neil Bookatz, Partner at Kiwi Arts Group noted, "We have had a long relationship with William John Kennedy which has led us to work with the Andy Warhol Museum, on a film of Kennedy and opportunity to celebrate this extraordinary photographer and the special relationships captured in his authentic works."

Commenting on the partnership, Toby O'Connor CEO of Coinllectibles™️ said, "I have really enjoyed understanding how William John Kennedy was able to capture these portraits at particular special moments in time. The work that Neil is doing to bring William John Kennedy's work to more people is important and we are thrilled to be bringing a small number of these fascinating limited edition works."

An online session to discuss the William John Kennedy works will be held on April 20th at 14:00 GMT.

More details on Coinllectibles™️ and the three limited edition photographs of Andy Warhol can be found on Coinllectibles™️ MetaMall at https://coinllectibles.art.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. NFTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses NFT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory parameter.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

