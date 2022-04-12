IEHP Launches Early Childhood Wellness Program

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the healthy development of children in the Inland Empire, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), Loma Linda University Health (LLUH), and Help Me Grow Inland Empire (HMGIE) have joined forces to create the IEHP Early Childhood Wellness Program. The program encourages parental understanding of children's (aged 0-5 years) developmental milestones through preventive screenings, interactive classes, helpful resources and more.

Developmental milestones are helpful in gauging children's growth and can provide early warning signs for developmental delays. "A child's growth is more than just physical, and can be observed in how the child plays, learns, speaks and behaves," said Jane Wang, IEHP Director of Health Education.

"Parents and caregivers who know their child the best could be the first to identify any missed milestones and are an important part of the solution," added Wang. "Bringing awareness to developmental milestones through activities and resources gives parents the opportunity to learn more about their child and how they can personally impact their growth."

Reflecting on her time in the program, Jessica Cortez, parent of Jayla (8 months) said, "By doing the activities in the program, I've learned different ways that can help me teach and improve her learning. If I didn't take the classes, I wouldn't be able to come up with the activities we've been doing on my own. The questionnaire gave me an idea of what to look for and what areas we need to improve."

The program utilizes the Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ-3) in partnership with HMGIE. The questionnaire's results provide parents with information about the developmental status of their child across five key areas that can be discussed with the child's pediatrician. The five key areas include: communication, gross motor, fine motor, problem solving, and personal-social.

In addition, parents are provided access to developmental screenings, early childhood education and learning material promoting healthy growth and development at home. The program also includes a virtual interactive Circle Time class for parents and their children and refers parents to supportive resources when any developmental concerns are observed.

"Help Me Grow Inland Empire is proud to serve as the developmental screening partner for IEHP's Health Educators," said Dr. Marti Baum, Pediatrician and HMGIE Physician Champion. "HMGIE assists IEHP-referred parents and caregivers to assess their child's development against well-established milestones. When concerns are identified, IEHP's Health Educators immediately start working with the family to provide the child with necessary medical care and social services. Together, IEHP and HMGIE are making a difference in the lives of young children — a successful partnership that helps our young ones be ready to learn when they start school."

The program is offered online weekly and will resume in-person interactive classes this month at IEHP's Victorville Community Resource Center.

"Preventive care and health promotion resonates at the core of our mission within Health Education at IEHP," said Wang. "However, to truly provide wraparound care, we believe that we must continue to strengthen our partnership with our IEHP providers as well – such as leveraging technology solutions for ease of accessing screening tools and results. In the coming years, we hope to help bridge these efforts so that our young children, 0-5 years, are getting the right care at the right time, and are able to realize their full potential."

IEHP parents can participate in the program by submitting a screening request via email to screening@iehp.org or by participating in a Circle Time class with their child. For more information, visit iehp.org or call IEHP Member Service at (800) 440-4347 or (800) 718-4347 (TTY).

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

