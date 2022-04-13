Ansys to Expand Cloud Portfolio with Technology from Acquisition of OnScale

OnScale will augment Ansys' cloud portfolio by providing a cloud-native, web-based user interface and framework

Ansys' current marketplace and managed cloud portfolio provide scalable location-independent access to Ansys' industry-leading simulation technology via full-featured user interfaces (UIs)

This portfolio will be extended with the addition of a cloud-native, web-based user interface from OnScale

Once OnScale's technology is integrated with Ansys' portfolio, customers will enjoy device-independent access to Ansys simulation via both full-featured UIs and a new fully web-based UI

OnScale technology will also support Ansys' ongoing extensible platform-centric approach to enabling a new class of simulation-based, vertical applications

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire cloud simulation provider OnScale. Once integrated into Ansys' existing cloud portfolio, this technology acquisition will help provide a cloud-native, web-based user interface (UI) for device-independent access to Ansys' broad array of simulation technologies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Ansys' consolidated financial statements in 2022.

Currently, Ansys' industry-leading cloud portfolio, comprising a marketplace offering (Ansys Gateway powered by AWS) and a managed cloud offering (Ansys Cloud, which runs on Azure), gives customers scalable location-independent access to Ansys simulation. Additionally, PyAnsys (Ansys' open-source Python API software package for a broad development ecosystem) provides an extensible platform-centric approach to the development and deployment of new verticalized, or use-case-specific, applications that leverage simulation. These capabilities and emerging new applications will now be strengthened by the addition of a cloud-native framework from OnScale that will support a user-friendly, web-based UI.

With a cloud portfolio that supports device-independent, location-independent, and platform-centric access to Ansys' industry-leading technology, customers will enjoy maximum flexibility in leveraging simulation via full-featured UIs, a web-based UI, as well as through a new class of simulation-based tools accessible by all engineers, scientists, professionals, and students.

"Customer needs are varied, and any successful cloud strategy must give customers the flexibility to adapt the use of cloud to their unique simulation challenges. To that end, our cloud strategy addresses the needs of not only existing customers, but any engineer, scientist or professional who can benefit from simulation technology," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "From enterprise customers who have invested heavily in simulation, to startups seeking flexible, scalable purchasing – Ansys provides organizations of all sizes with flexibility to leverage the cloud in ways that create maximum value for their teams."

"OnScale's cloud-native technology combines the limitless compute power of cloud supercomputers with an intuitive web-based front end, making simulation accessible to anyone. Knowing that OnScale's technology will now run simulations using Ansys' industry-leading technology is incredibly exciting for me and my team. We are thrilled to be joining the Ansys family," said Ian Campbell, CEO of OnScale.

To learn more about Ansys' expanding cloud offerings, register to attend Simulation World 2022 – a virtual event taking place May 18, 2022.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Information

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the acquisition, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition and the products and markets of each company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the acquisition may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the acquisition; (iii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of OnScale and potential difficulties in OnScale employee retention as a result of the transaction; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition agreement; (v) risks related to diverting management's attention from OnScale's ongoing business operations; (vi) the ability of Ansys to successfully integrate OnScale's operations, product lines, and technology; (vii) the short- and longer-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (viii) the ability of Ansys to implement its plans, forecasts, and other expectations with respect to OnScale's business after the completion of the acquisition and realize additional opportunities for growth and innovation; and (ix) adverse changes in the economic and political conditions in the regions in which Ansys and OnScale operate. In addition, please refer to the documents that Ansys files with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ansys assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

marykate.joyce@ansys.com



Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

kelsey.debriyn@ansys.com

