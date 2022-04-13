Brad Clark and Sean Kessler Join Flack Global Metals

Risk Management and Hedging Experts Extend Flack Metal Bank Team

CHICAGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals continues to expand the world's premiere ferrous metals trading desk at Flack Metal Bank with the addition of Brad Clark and Sean Kessler as Directors in the organization. Flack Global Metals (FGM) is an innovative domestic flat-rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager, international commodities trader, and a global hedge fund – purpose-built to deliver certainty. In 2021 FGM launched Flack Metal Bank (FMB) to allow buyers of flat-rolled metal products to take advantage of pricing on the forward curve regardless of whether they secure physical inventory from FGM or maintain existing supply relationships.

Clark and Kessler bring rich backgrounds in trading both physical and financial markets in softs, iron ore, dry bulk, freight, steel, and carbon emissions.

Prior to joining FMB, Clark was Vice President of Environmental Products Trading at Kataman Metals where he developed trading in compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Before Kataman, Clark served as Head of Risk Management at Big River Steel and helped the mill integrate ferrous financial markets into a risk management strategy for raw material procurement and commercial sales. He holds a MA in International Relations from University of Westminster, London UK.

Kessler comes to FMB from CME Group where he served as Director, Metals Products. In that role he was responsible for the strategic management, development, and profitability of CME's industrial and precious metals business. Kessler also served as a Metals Trader at Red Kite Group and ED&F Man Capital Markets, Inc. He holds a Chartered Market Technician® (CMT) designation, marking the highest education within the discipline and is the preeminent designation for practitioners of technical analysis worldwide.

"Adding Brad and Sean to our team illustrates once again our commitment to bringing the world's top talent in metals hedging to FGM and FMB," said Jeremy Flack, Founder and CEO. "Brad and Sean will be instrumental in helping FMB devise new financial products for our clients to provide certainty in securing metals supply and pricing."

Flack Metal Bank (FMB), separates metal supply from metal pricing for OEMs, allowing them to take advantage of pricing on the forward curve for flat-rolled products without disrupting their existing supply relationships. The process involves converting fixed price arrangements into floating and vice versa. FMB creates a relatively easy method for entering into risk management when compared to other methodologies, as all transactions are backed by FGM's balance sheet, trading group, and sophisticated research arm

ABOUT FLACK GLOBAL METALS

In 2010, Flack Global Metals (FGM) was founded with the mission to reinvent how metal is bought and sold. The company has evolved into a hybrid organization with three distinct lines of business. FGM is an innovative domestic flat-rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager, an international commodities trader, and a global hedge fund, purpose-built to deliver certainty.

