Focus V Releases the CARTA 2 Smart Rig

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading technology & software company specializing in ancillary cannabis accessories, Focus V Products , launched the Focus V CARTA 2 on Thursday, April 7. The device was released via pre-sale with limited quantities available.

Geared towards the future, the Focus CARTA 2 Smart Rig resides at the cutting edge of technology. The CARTA 2 boasts a larger atomizer with a 360° heating element & optimized airflow. An OLED screen displays everything you need to know in real time. The new mobile app allows you full control with seamless response times and a sleek aesthetic that’s easier to navigate. With addressable RGB LEDs flashing, pulsing and glowing at your whim, a customizable light show brings new life to the CARTA 2. (PRNewswire)

Focus V Products, launched the CARTA 2, a Smart Rig with an OLED Screen that allows users to customize its temperature.

Select retailers were also given advanced access to the anticipated product's debut sale. An enhanced portable Smart Dab Rig, the Focus V CARTA 2 simplifies the consumer experience for consumption with best in class performance in several categories. The device is on sale for $350.

A built-in-OLED screen allows CARTA 2 users to directly customize settings such as time, temperature and LED presets directly on the device. Quick heat-up times and intuitive haptic feedback helps provide a rich and seamless smoking experience. A new, built-from-scratch mobile application expands customization options even further and provides a social environment to interact with other CARTA users.

SHO Products CEO Sam Jurist stated that "As cannabis becomes more widespread, consumers seek evolved products for consumption. Focus V has been refining the CARTA over the last few years to bring the best consumption device to the market"

The original CARTA was released in late 2018 and has been a market staple. With direct-to-consumer distribution across the United States along with prominent placement in smoke shops & dispensaries. A (cult) favorite amongst consumers thanks to its best-in-class value and functionality of the product, the CARTA 2 is an evolved, modern experience

Focus V Director of Product Development J.R. Quion added that "From the day I held my first CARTA, I've been thinking about how the product could evolve. We analyzed the marketplace, consumer needs and every component of the current device to optimize the CARTA 2."

Other features of CARTA 2 include the all new Intelli-Core™ atomizer, enhanced ergonomic design, fully addressable RGB LEDS, Wireless Charging, backwards compatible glass tops & a new carrying case. The CARTA 2 is available for pre-sale on FOCUSV.com & distributed by Masterminded Distribution.

More Info: press@focusv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FOCUS V Products