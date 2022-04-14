The 131st Canton Fair presents new home appliance business for the "stay-at-home economy"

The 131st Canton Fair presents new home appliance business for the "stay-at-home economy"

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming 131st China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will present more than 2.9 million products covering eight major sectors, among which the electronic and home appliances exhibition zone will feature nearly 2,600 companies with 140,000 products.

The home appliance exhibition zone will gather China's leading brands such as Haier, Hisense, Gree, Midea, Changhong, TCL, along with small- and medium-sized manufacturers and exporters, to further explore the diverse market.

"The vivid gathering of the entire industrial chain of China's intelligent manufacturing at the Canton Fair will enable comprehensive presentation of the sector's cutting-edge technology as well as promote efficient cross-border businesses," said Alan Liu, Deputy Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Office at Canton Fair.

Canton Fair presents the new stay-at-home business

Since 2021, home-based and online businesses have played a significant role in major economies, stimulating the global home appliance market. According to GFK, from January to November 2021, the global retail sales of white appliances maintained steady growth with sales increasing by 14.8 percent, and small household appliances increased by 11.1 percent.

China's home appliance industry, with its stable supply chain and industrial facilities, has further developed its market via the Canton Fair.

Stove and smoking machine companies, as well as small kitchen appliance manufacturers, have upgraded their products to enable a healthier stay-at-home life. Large-capacity range hoods, high thermal efficiency gas stoves, and cold water-free gas heaters have further increased popularity in the market, including Schindler's Sky AI large suction range hood, which can monitor the firepower in real-time and automatically adjust the suction power during the cooking.

Leading companies such as Midea, Haier, Vatti and Sacon are also focusing on developing intelligent systems for kitchen appliances, which can connect multiple isolated devices onto one super terminal to enable a smarter experience through its distribution network, application-free installation and direct supporting service.

Canton Fair brings new technology to promote high-quality development

According to the China Hardware and Electromechanical Chamber of Commerce, China's total exports of household electrical appliances reached 118.45 billion USD in 2021, an increase of 26.4 percent over 2020.

With record-high export scale and growth rate of the sector in the past ten years, Canton Fair's home appliance exhibition area has developed rapidly to echo the intelligent innovation in the industry, bringing a variety of products with independent research and development technology to global buyers.

Signature products at the Fair will include televisions with new display and big screen technology, such as a transformable OLED television with flexible screen presented by Skyworth.

The 131st Canton Fair presents new home appliance business for the “stay-at-home economy” (PRNewswire)

Cleaning appliances are also becoming more intelligent. Ecovacs will showcase its multi-purpose sweeping and mopping robot vacuum and cleaning station, which has mop self-cleaning and hot air drying, automatic dust collection, anion sterilization and water tank self-filling functions. The sweeping robot has enabled voice control with 12 sweeping and mopping cleaning modes.

Please register https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more business opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canton Fair