AdCellerant Wins 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award

DENVER, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.

AdCellerant is an award-winning tech-enabled services company focused on bringing Madison Avenue-level digital marketing solutions to Main Street businesses. We provide technology and marketing that make the complex simple.

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize AdCellerant as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrates those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsourced partners, and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure campaign performance for customers.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance. All within a single platform.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Meghan Brito

Senior Vice President of Marketing

mbrito@adcellerant.com

