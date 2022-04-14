Ava Airways Selects Brand Interaction Leader Ada for a More Personalized Passenger Experience

Ada to provide automated brand interaction before, during, and after takeoff

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, an Automated Brand Interaction company that bridges the gap between brands and the people they care about, today announced its partnership with Ava Airways , one of the most innovative airlines in the Americas. Through this partnership with Ada, Ava Airways will be able to scale customer support, increase revenue opportunities, and provide a VIP experience to every customer with advanced self-service.

Ava Airways will use Ada's no-code, AI-powered brand interaction platform to engage with their passengers and deliver valuable interactions across every touchpoint in their journey. This includes engaging new customers with proactive messaging and showcasing the benefits of the airline, as well as creating self-serve options for Ava passengers to seamlessly make changes to their reservation, reschedule flights and update passenger information via web, mobile, WhatsApp, and SMS. Additionally, Ada will recommend personalized offerings to upgrade passengers, sell seats, bags, and meals and connect with Ava Airways' loyalty program for special partner promotions.

"Ava Airways is a pioneer in the airline industry, looking to revolutionize the passenger journey through innovation and personalization, and in choosing Ada as its automation partner, their customers will get a VIP experience that sets Ava Airways apart from competitors," said Mike Murchison, CEO and co-founder of Ada. "Many airlines have poor relationships with their customers due to long wait times and a lack of personal interaction, but now with Ada's AI-powered automation, Ava Airways passengers will be provided with the same high degree of empathy and personalized service that we all deserve."

"Ava Airways is on a mission to create a cohesive concept for the airline of the future, so when looking for an automation partner, we needed a company that approached innovation in the same vein as us. Once we met Ada and saw their work in forging the path for automated brand interactions, we knew it was a perfect match," said Olivier Arrindell, CEO at Ava Airways. "As we grow, we want to create more efficient and satisfying customer experiences with an emphasis on personalization, and we know Ada will make this possible for our customers, before, during and after their flights to feel like VIPs."

About Ada

Ada is an Automated Brand Interaction company that bridges the gap between brands and the people they care about. The world's most innovative brands, like Zoom, Facebook, and Square, use Ada's award-winning platform to automate their most valuable interactions, bringing a true VIP experience to every customer and employee. The digital-first company was born in Canada and now serves brands and people worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx.

About Ava Airways

A Dominican Republic airline venture, established to cater for the demand between its hub at Santo Domingo and the Caribbean, Latin American, North American, European, and later, African destinations. Appointed Olivier Arrindell as CEO to foster its development and communication. Mr. Arrindell's ongoing success in Latin America, Central America, North America, and the Caribbean has been driven by his knowledge of financial management, Strategic Alliances, airline/aviation strategy, and a track record of successfully pulling together exceptional teams and business partners.

