First Entertainment Credit Union Announces Stephen Owen as CEO

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Entertainment Credit Union, the premier financial partner for creators in the entertainment industry with more than $2 billion in assets, announces financial services all-star Stephen Owen as the credit union's new President and Chief Executive Officer effective May 9, 2022. Owen has served at the executive level for many of the leading financial institutions in the U.S. since he began his career in the banking industry 20 years ago.

"We found the right leader in Stephen Owen after an extensive search with many very qualified candidates," said Howard Welinsky, Chair of the Board of Directors at First Entertainment Credit Union. "Stephen stood out amongst the best. He has a proven track record of financial expertise and experience in retail banking, and embraces the credit union 'people helping people' philosophy. With his passion for enhancing the member experience, we will be able to continue to grow and promote financial wellness to our creative community. We look forward to many successful years with Stephen leading the credit union."

Before joining First Entertainment, Owen held executive positions at First Tech Federal Credit Union, OnPoint Community Credit Union, and Bank of America. He was responsible for a wide range of duties including sales, service, marketing, and operational management for nearly 40 retail branches across several states and Puerto Rico. Owen is a skilled communicator and respected leader whose banking experience will successfully position First Entertainment's legacy for years to come.

"It's an honor to be named President and CEO of First Entertainment Credit Union," said Owen. "I appreciate the confidence the Board of Directors has placed in me to lead the credit union into the future. First Entertainment is a trusted financial services provider for the entertainment community and I look forward to continuing our mission of helping members achieve their dreams."

Since 1967, First Entertainment Credit Union has served creators in the entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hollywood, Calif., First Entertainment provides banking and financial services through its 9 branches in Los Angeles County – including the Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount studio locations – and manages $2 billion in assets with a team of more than 220 employees. First Entertainment provides financial solutions to nearly 90,000 members through accessible 24/7 digital banking, unique entertainment-industry financial products, services, and ATMs. Visit FirstEnt.org.

