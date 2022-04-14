Haivision to Host Investor Webcast on April 19, 2022

MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, announced today that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. During the webcast, Mirko Wicha, CEO and Dan Rabinowitz, CFO will conduct a Power Point presentation that will cover key areas of Haivision's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1533382&tp_key=52c0ba5eea. An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the company's website, Haivision IR Website.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com .

