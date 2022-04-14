Kyndryl Unveils Cyber Resilience Solution Featuring Advanced Security to Protect Critical Business Data

Kyndryl and Dell Technologies to help customers address the threat of cyber attacks

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expansion of its global alliance with Dell Technologies, focused on helping customers use data optimization, infrastructure management services, and a cyber resilience solution to protect their critical business assets.

Specifically, Kyndryl provides Cyber Incident Recovery with Dell Technologies to accelerate cyber resilience for customers using Dell's high-performance storage, servers, and data protection systems. This solution is designed to help secure critical data sets and provide a verified process to recover data back into the business. The approach uses an "air-gapped" data vault from Dell, whereby one copy of the data is offline and cannot be accessed, to help customers ensure integrity and availability of data sets in the event of a cyber incident.

Dell recently elevated Kyndryl to Titanium Black Global Partner status in the Dell Technologies Partner Program. This status recognizes Dell's most strategic partners – those best equipped for today's data-centric, multicloud world, and support their customers in their digital transformation journey. The designation and this collaboration will enable customers to enhance their digital innovation and business transformation. With more than 20 years of engineering and go-to-market collaboration, Kyndryl and Dell provide customers with a powerful combination of strategic guidance and access to world-class technologies.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with Dell and look forward to delivering solutions, services and support that customers need to store and protect their data and recover from cyber threats," said Kris Lovejoy, Global Security and Resiliency practice leader, Kyndryl. "Through this important alliance, we will work together to help companies improve performance and availability of critical data, predictive maintenance, non-disruptive upgrades and refreshes."

Ensuring effective cyber resilience is a top priority for customers. Kyndryl's Cyber Incident Recovery with Dell Technologies solution is designed to enhance and complement existing backup and disaster recovery solutions, help minimize the impact of cyber incidents, and enable a quicker return to normal operations as well as a greater likelihood of recovering critical data.

"It's more important than ever for companies to have confidence in the protection of their critical data to ensure cyber resiliency," said Denise Millard, senior vice president, Global Alliances, Dell Technologies. "Dell and Kyndryl are well positioned to help our customers succeed in the multicloud and data era."

