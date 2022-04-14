Maritime Partners Named "Marine Money" 2021 Preferred Equity Deal of the Year.

METAIRIE, La., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritime Partners is proud to be named Marine Money 2021 Preferred Equity Deal of the Year. For its quarterly issue, Marine Money evaluated an extraordinary number of outstanding transactions, before ultimately awarding to Maritime Partners for a deal they considered "artful."

When asked about the annual awards, Marine Money President Matt McCleery said, "Marine Money's Deal of the Year awards recognize the global bankers, financial advisors, and legal teams who execute transactions that we believe are exceptional. Our criteria for selection include value creation for stakeholders, creativity, overcoming execution challenges and innovation." In what market experts consider "the first of its kind," the "triple-handed transaction" included Maritime Partners, e1 Marine, and Ardmore Shipping for the issuance of $40 Million 8.5% Series A Perpetual Preferred Shares.

"From groundbreaking sustainability linked loans to transformative acquisitions to creative business combinations to wildly successful capital markets offerings," said Marine Money Editor George Weltman, adding "we had an amazing slate of nominated transactions to consider."

Founded in 2015 by Bick Brooks and Austin Sperry, Maritime Partners has quickly become the leader in maritime financing solutions serving the domestic Jones Act trade and beyond. With Gulf Coast roots and global capabilities and a fleet of over 1,600 vessels, state-of-the-art pushboats, towboats, and a variety of barges, such as covered, and tank barges, Maritime Partners offers a host of solutions for projects of any size and scope with inland bareboat charters and flexible lending options throughout the world.

Marine Money's Deal of the Year Awards will be acknowledged at Marine Money Week at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, June 21-23, 2022.

