MasterClass Announces Mariah Carey to Teach the Voice as an Instrument

Opens the doors to the Butterfly Lounge, letting cameras into her creative and music-making process for the first time ever

Shares the never-before-heard reimagined version of "The Roof" with award-winning artist Brandy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that Mariah Carey will teach a class on how to use the voice as an instrument. For the first time ever, Carey will bring members into the Butterfly Lounge, her mobile studio, to show how they can use their voice not only to sing but also to write and produce melodies, lyrics and instrumentation that blend genres and break barriers. Members will be the first to hear the reimagined version of "The Roof" with award-winning artist Brandy, and see Carey in action as she directs Brandy on background vocals. Carey's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

Mariah Carey for MasterClass (PRNewswire)

"Mariah is simply a genius. She's one of the greatest artists of all time," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her class, Mariah is opening up her studio for the first time ever, teaching members how to use their voice throughout the music-making process, including in the studio and while navigating the industry."

In her class, Carey reveals how the voice can be used as an instrument on its own and how it can be an extension of the pen as a writer, making it possible for anyone to be a music producer. From communicating melodies to a string ensemble to turning personal stories into iconic soundtracks, Carey will provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her music-making process. Taking members into the Butterfly Lounge as she works on a reimagined version of her beloved hit "The Roof" with award-winning artist Brandy, Carey will examine the importance of background vocals in making music, and how to build a song with a choir of voices versus a wall of sound. Carey will teach members how to use their personal experiences as inspiration for writing music and telling a story. Sharing how Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones Part II" inspired her writing on "The Roof," she will show members how to listen beyond genres and use samples as building blocks. Carey will also reflect on the challenges she faced in the music industry and provide tips for navigating the industry and maintaining creative control. Members will leave the class inspired to find their own voice, whether that means advocating for their own creative desires or honing it as an instrument.

"I've never let cameras in when I am creating—not when I'm writing, and especially not when I'm singing," Carey said. "But now I'm taking MasterClass members into my studio to show them how they can write and produce music using their voice and become anything they want to be as long as they create, re-create, reimagine and reinvent."

Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, actress, record producer, entrepreneur and pop icon. Known for her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style and signature use of the whistle register, she has been referred to as the "Songbird Supreme." Holding the record for the most No. 1 singles and most certified albums by any solo artist or female artist, Carey has received Billboard's Artist of the Decade (1990s) and Icons Award, the World Music Awards' Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium and holds three Guinness World Records. She is a five-time Grammy Award–winning singer with 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles and more than 200 million records sold, making her the best-selling female artist of all time. Her songs shatter records, her love of music blends genres and her penmanship and producing ability have earned her a spot in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/mUy6ls0fDP0

Download stills here: https://brandfolder.com/s/tppjhvkpmhxkc6v8tvx3r5t

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together, so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio or Gordon Ramsay's kitchen, and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable class guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. With MasterClass at Work , companies can keep their employees engaged and boost morale and motivation with immersive, short-form lessons from the world's best.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter: @masterclass

Instagram: @masterclass

Facebook: @masterclassofficial

Follow Mariah Carey:

Twitter: @mariahcarey

Instagram: @mariahcarey

Facebook: @mariahcarey

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bergerson, MasterClass

press@masterclass.com

MasterClass (PRNewsfoto/MasterClass) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MasterClass