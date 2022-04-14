Slatt Capital Funds Desirable Live-Work Mixed-Use Complex - Palo Alto, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital Commercial Mortgage Banker Niko Tsiplakos, along with analyst Dominic Sestito, recently arranged the $43,500,000 refinance of a ±130,000 square foot live-work mixed-use property located in Palo Alto, California. The 10-year interest-only non-recourse loan was secured through an insurance company lender at a highly competitive interest rate sub 3%.

San Francisco Bay Area Mixed-Use Property (PRNewswire)

Slatt Capital was engaged for this transaction due to their local presence, ability to generate a competitive market for the client's transaction, and their proven track record of successfully closing complex transactions.

About Slatt Capital:

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with more than 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $5.0 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slatt Capital