Tachyus launches Dioxeon to optimize CO2 injection in mature fields

HOUSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus announced today that it has signed a contract with a customer in the US to optimize CO2 injection in one of its fields in the state of Texas.

Carbon Dioxide flooding is widely used as an Enhanced Oil Recovery methodology. When injected at the right pressure, the CO2 mixes with the remaining oil, increasing recovery factor and at the same time, providing a safe place to store the CO2 as part of Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) initiatives. Given the fact that combined EOR - CCS projects increase production while reducing GHG emissions, the number of projects is seeing significant growth in recent years.

Traditional methods try to minimize the amount of CO2 injected and to maximize the oil produced; but CCS projects will actually look at maximizing both the carbon stored and the oil produced. Dioxeon, powered by Data Physics, helps operators build predictive models in a few weeks and run scenarios in minutes enabling the possibility of applying advanced optimization techniques to generate the most efficient frontier (so-called pareto front) and optimize multiple objectives by prescribing recommendations on CO2 injection rates for each well and at each period of time.

Following the international success of Aqueon, Tachyus waterflood optimization tool, the company expects Dioxeon to become widely used in North America where a large number of CO2 flooding projects are being executed.

