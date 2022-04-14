The Top Enterprise Content Management Software for 2022, As Rated by SoftwareReviews Users

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Enterprise Content Management Emotional Footprint for the enterprise market. Three providers have been identified as Champions.

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) software enables the enforcement of business rules and/or processes for the creation, approval, and distribution of structured content across systems.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Content Management Software Champions in the Enterprise Market are as follows:

DocuWare , +93 NEF, is excellent at always over-delivering on their clients' expectations.

Xerox DocuShare , +91 NEF, is loved by its clients for providing client-friendly policies and trustworthiness.

FileBound , +90 NEF, performed well overall, always providing a pleasant, friendly negotiation experience to their clients.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

