Totango Announces Chaitali Mallick as Chief People Officer to Accelerate Global Team Growth

Totango is rapidly scaling its talent to meet the demand for Customer Success with 40% employee headcount in Q1 of this year.

With over 25 years of experience in HR for tech companies, Chaitali Mallick brings a strong history of strengthening company values and culture to Totango's fast-expanding global team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the leading customer success platform that unleashes the power of teams to design and deliver more inspired customer journeys, today announced the hiring of Chaitali Mallick as Chief People Officer. As a leading HR professional, Mallick has helped many high-tech companies develop outstanding employee experiences, company culture, and value systems that empower recruitment and retention, most recently at fintech company, Juvo. Totango has the goal to double its global employee headcount this year. Mallick's new mission is to deliver on the hyper-growth talent needs of Totango which include 40 open positions.

"This is an exciting time of global expansion for the company and I was drawn to Totango due to the synergies that I have with their strong passion for empowering and transforming the lives of customers and employees," said Mallick. "With a goal of rapidly accelerating the size of the company to effectively address the increasing demand for Totango solutions, I look forward to creating a unified company culture and values that becomes the heartbeat of the company."

Mallick joins Totango from financial services company, Juvo, where she held the position of Vice President - People. Prior to that, she was head of HR, North America for Brillio, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, which sparked Mallick's passion for customer success. Mallick has a masters in social work with a major in personnel management, industrial relations and recently completed her advanced executive certificate from MIT in management and leadership, strategy and innovation, technology, and operations.

"Chaitali impressed us with her deep understanding of employee needs and how technology and data analytics can transform employee experiences," said Jamie Bertasi, President & COO of Totango. "Her success in helping companies adapt to the rapid digitization of work aligns with how we are approaching the future of customer success. The 'we-care' leadership perspective that Chaitali brings will be influential in unifying our diverse and global network to work better together so we can all continue to feel proud of Totango's growth and success."

This marks the fourth senior executive move for Totango in less than two months as the company continues its hyper-growth. Totango has already significantly increased its employee base in recent months in the U.S., Israel, and Europe.

Founded in 2010, Totango is the fastest growing and most trusted provider of modular customer success software. Utilizing Totango's no-code, visual approach, businesses can deliver and quickly optimize best-in-class customer experiences, accelerate product onboarding and adoption, maximize customer retention, and increase user satisfaction leading to strong business results. Totango's easily manageable pre-built journey modules (SuccessBLOCs) eliminate the friction of time and money spent on the implementation and maintenance of traditional old-school customer success platforms. As the only customer success software that combines a modern visual design and collaboration canvas, easy-to-use workflow orchestration tools, and out-of-the-box templates, Totango gives teams instant clarity and full control from creative ideas to consistent execution of best-in-class customer experiences. This approach provides a fast and easy onramp to customer success software and enables the Company to service the full spectrum of small to enterprise businesses regardless of where they are in their customer success journey. For more information and to get started with Totango for free visit the company's website Totango.com .

