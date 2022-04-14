University of California, Los Angeles, Takes Top Honors at 20th Annual Deloitte FanTAXtic National Case Study Competition

Sixteen student teams participate in national tax business simulation competition

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of students from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), claimed victory at the Deloitte FanTAXtic national case study competition by presenting the best analysis on a complex, issues-driven business tax case. This year's case challenged teams to advise a new joint business venture on how to attract and retain talent as well as examine the challenges of rising cost due to staffing and supply chain issues. For the first time, 16 student teams participated in the national finals, held March 25-27 at Deloitte University, Deloitte's landmark campus for learning and leadership development in Westlake, Texas.

"Congratulations to all of the students that participated in this year's competition for their hard work and innovative thinking to solve this year's business case challenge," said Steve Kimble, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "I am thrilled students were able to be together in person once again at Deloitte University where they had the opportunity to network with our Deloitte tax professionals and gain real-world business experience. I applaud them for skillfully addressing tax challenges to develop high quality, actionable solutions."

Competition results

First place team: University of California, Los Angeles

Second place team: University of Northern Iowa

Third place team: University of Tennessee, Knoxville

The other teams that participated were: Fairfield University; Florida International University; Jackson State University; North Carolina State University; Rutgers University; Truman State University; University of Illinois; University of Massachusetts, Amherst; University of Mississippi (Team 1); University of Mississippi (Team 2); University of Missouri, Columbia; University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; and Utah State University.

"The Deloitte FanTAXtic case competition is an important forum for helping our students to prepare for a career in tax, interact with peers from other universities, and be inspired by Deloitte professionals," said Julie Ann Gardner Treloar, lecturer, Undergraduate Minor in Accounting, UCLA Anderson School of Management. "Its use of real business challenges provides our students with the opportunity to hone their communication, problem-solving and research skills. We appreciate the Deloitte judges' time and insights, as well as Deloitte's generosity in sponsoring this program."

"We are proud to have hosted this competition for the 20th year, now with 16 teams, bringing real-world business scenarios to students as part of our focus on helping prepare the next generation of talent," said Pam Downs, partner, chief talent officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "It was exciting to see this year's student teams work together in person and use their diverse skills to deliver outstanding solutions to the business case."

Each of the 16 teams participating in the national competition won the Deloitte FanTAXtic contest in their respective U.S. regions. Before the final competition, 44 teams representing over 40 colleges and universities participated in regional qualifier events.

Sponsored by Deloitte Tax LLP and supported by the Deloitte Foundation, FanTAXtic has engaged nearly 6,500 students since inception in 2002 and is designed to educate and prepare the next generation of tax talent for a career in business and tax.

