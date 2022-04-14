World Animal Protection Announces Fashion Designer and Model, Nicole Williams English as United States Celebrity Ambassador

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global animal welfare nonprofit organization World Animal Protection is pleased to announce Model, Designer, Reality Television Star, and Social Influencer Nicole Williams English as its US Celebrity Ambassador.

Nicole's passion for animal welfare closely aligns with World Animal Protection's mission to move the world to protect animals. Nicole supports a vegetarian lifestyle and has made a conscious effort not to participate in activities where animals are used for entertainment.

"I am so excited and proud to represent an organization whose mission hits close to my heart. I have made it a mission in my personal life to educate my friends and family about the cruelty both wild and farmed animals endure. I am looking forward to the opportunity to share resources with my followers and raise awareness on how to end animal suffering forever."

"World Animal Protection is so lucky to partner with someone with such immense social influence as Nicole. She shares our vision of changing the way the world works to end animal cruelty and suffering. We are thrilled to name her a World Animal Protection, US Ambassador," States Lindsay Oliver, Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US.

Nicole will be instrumental in advocating for World Animal Protection's two strategic goals: Ending the Commodification of Global Wildlife and No Future for Factory Farming.

World Animal Protection is the only animal welfare organization with UN Consultative Status.

World Animal Protection is the global voice for animal welfare, with more than 70 years experience campaigning for a world where animals live free from cruelty and suffering.

World Animal Protection has offices in 12 countries and works across 47 countries collaborating with local communities, the private sector, civil society and governments to change animals' lives for the better.

The organization's goal is to change the way the world works to end animal cruelty and suffering for both wild and farmed animals. Through its global food system strategy, World Animal Protection will end factory farming and create a humane and sustainable food system, that puts animals first. By transforming the broken systems that fuel exploitation and commodification, the organization will give wild animals the right to a wild life. Its work to protect animals will play a vital role in solving the climate emergency, the public health crisis and the devastation of natural habitats.

