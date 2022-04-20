Amcor CEO addresses need for "industry-changing innovation" at MSU's School of Packaging event

School of Packaging breaks ground on new, state-of-the art facilities

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, participated yesterday with Michigan State University donors, industry leaders and faculty to celebrate the ground-breaking event on the modernization of the university's School of Packaging. Amcor is partnering with MSU and investing $10 million toward the packaging program, including the establishment of an Endowed Chair of Packaging Sustainability.

"Our collaboration offers the chance to support some of the brightest minds and future talent to help spark industry-changing innovations. Amcor is investing in the growth, training and education of those at MSU through these best-in-class facilities, so that together we can establish a legacy of industry leaders and innovation for generations to come," said Amcor's CEO Ron Delia in addressing the crowd.

The investment in MSU is one of many ways Amcor is actively advancing responsible packaging and award-winning innovation. Earlier this month, Amcor Lift-Off was announced: an open-call initiative aimed at supporting seed stage start-ups that are focused on innovative packaging solutions and related technologies. In addition, Amcor is expanding in China and Belgium its global innovation network, as well as expanding the capabilities of its U.S. facility.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

