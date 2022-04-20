Amesite Announces 3 Year Partnership Renewal with Wayne State University

DETROIT, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today it is extending its partnership with Wayne State University, the third largest university in Michigan, for 3 years.

This continued partnership will deliver professional certificate programs on Warrior TechSource – Wayne State University's proprietary Learning Community Environment™ – powered by Amesite. Their professional certificates focus on the automotive and related technologies. WSU's strengths in professional automotive learning are an important economic force, supporting an industry that provides $304 billion to Michigan's economy annually, with 1.1 million automotive or mobility jobs that represent 20% of Michigan's employment, according to the Detroit Chamber of Commerce.

The automotive industry is transforming faster than at any time in history and driving the need for professional upskilling. Deloitte has reported a global EV forecast for a compound annual growth rate of 29 percent, with EVs securing approximately 32 percent of the total market share for new car sales by 2030.

Said Dr. Farshad Fotouhi, Dean of Engineering at Wayne State University: "We believe our professional offerings in the automotive and manufacturing sectors are absolutely essential to helping professionals advance their industries and advance their careers. Our first three years working with Amesite have enabled us to offer over 15 upskilling certificates, including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Autonomous Vehicles, and Data Science. The results have been extraordinary, with over 98% retention across all programs, and high user reviews. This partnership with Amesite has dramatically accelerated our professional learning strategy, and provided outstanding opportunities for our alumni, our regional industries, and beyond."

Said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite: "Wayne State University's College of Engineering is a critical force in delivering essential professional learning into the heart of the automotive industry. Their drive and ambition have made them an outstanding partner to us, and we are thrilled to be able to help them deliver to an audience that will surely grow. This multi-year renewal represents our joint commitment to scale these offerings, to get them to professionals who need them, as their industries transform. Our work over the last two years to increase speed and scalability as a Microsoft Partner has enabled us to create learning ecosystems like Warrior TechSource, that enjoy 24h launches, fast delivery speeds, and outstanding user experiences."

