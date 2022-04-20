MOODY CENTER, MULTI-PURPOSE VENUE NOW OPEN IN DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

–Get 'In the Mood' for Moody Center's Grand Debut–

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Center, the multi-purpose, state-of-the-art venue located in the heart of downtown Austin, is now open. Moody Center will be home to top concert tours and international music shows featuring the biggest artists, as well as popular sporting events including The University of Texas at Austin Women's and Men's basketball games. The highly anticipated world-class arena will debut to the public on April 20, 2022, with the first concert from GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, John Mayer.

Moody Center Ribbon Cutting with Founding Partners (PRNewswire)

The venue's official grand opening is slated for April 29-30, 2022. 'Strait from Moody Center' Presented by Bud Light will be a Texas-sized celebration featuring the unrivaled King of Country Music, George Strait with Special Guests Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band. Both shows are sold out.

Developers for the $375 million project include Oak View Group (OVG), Live Nation Entertainment/C3 Presents, The University of Texas at Austin, and Matthew McConaughey. The arena is named Moody Center in honor of a $130 million grant from the Moody Foundation, one of the largest gifts The University of Texas has ever received. From the impeccable acoustics of the 530,000 square-foot arena to fans' intimate proximity to artists, the 15,000-seat venue will fully immerse guests in an Austin-authentic live music experience.

Drawing from Austin's culture and community as core design concepts, the arena brings people together from the moment they arrive, through the end of the show. Built into the hillside, Moody Center provides a sweeping 360 degrees of glass walls and at-grade entrances into every concourse in the building. Over 100 companies were used in the design and construction of the venue and the current estimated value of the subcontracts for Texas-based companies is $206,890,031.

Moody Center is surrounded by 200-year-old oak trees that were relocated during construction and have since been replanted around the Dell Technologies Plaza. The Dell Technologies Plaza will serve as a fan destination hosting sponsor activations and pre-show entertainment on the Hulu Stage. Moody Center is a cashless venue with self-check-out concessions that will feature iconic Austin brands like Stubb's Bar-B-Q, Tony C's, and more. On the Self Concourse, featured full-service bars include Tito's Handmade Vodka Bar, Hennessy 1765 Bar, and the Milagro Tequila Bar. Around every corner, Moody Center pays homage to the rich music history of Austin with mural and neon designs by renowned local artists and a robust artist compound with 6 talent rooms named after historic, iconic Austin music venues such as Broken Spoke and Continental Club.

Premium spaces provide the ultimate fan experience at Moody Center. With over 44 Suites, nearly 2,000 club seats, 3 premium clubs, 57 loge boxes, and 1 super VIP club (Moët & Chandon Impérial Lounge), Moody Center will provide the ultimate and most premium way to experience a live event. Depending on seat locations, Club Members will have exclusive access to elevated culinary offerings and private bars within the Dell Technologies Club, Indeed Club, and Germania Insurance Club. As of March, Suites and Club Memberships at Moody Center are sold out; however, fans can join a waitlist for future premium experiences.

Following the two-night opening concerts by John Mayer, Moody Center will host a star-studded lineup of some of the biggest names in the music industry. Among the artists scheduled for Moody Center in 2022 are Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, The Who, Dave Matthews Band, Eagles, Machine Gun Kelly, Andrea Bocelli, Florence + The Machine, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, Alan Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Daddy Yankee, and more. Full line-up at moodycenteratx.com/events.

Jeff Nickler is the General Manager of Moody Center. Gensler is the design partner at Moody Center, CAA ICON is serving as Developer's Representative overseeing design and construction on behalf of OVG, and AECOM Hunt is serving as the general contractor.

The official Moody Center App is now available for Apple and Android. For up-to-date information on upcoming shows, Moody Center news and access to tickets, make sure you turn on push and location notifications.

For more information on Moody Center, please visit moodycenteratx.com, or call 512-975-2222. Click here for photo selects of the Ribbon Cutting event on April 19, 2022.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

LinkedIn

About Moody Center

Moody Center will provide the nation's 11th largest city with a premier venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for concerts, the new arena will replace the 45-year-old Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center at The University of Texas and will be the home to the University of Texas women's and men's basketball games as well as other sports and community events. Moody Center is privately financed by Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, University of Texas, and Matthew McConaughey and is set to open April 2022. Also, follow along on social media on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @moodycenteratx .

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment and hospitality industries and currently has eight divisions across four global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, and Philadelphia). OVG oversees the operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY as well as arena development projects for Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA; Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; and projects for Arena São Paulo in São Paulo, BZ; Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, MD; FirstOntario Centre Arena in Hamilton, ON; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About C3 Presents:

C3 Presents creates live experiences for millions of fans across the globe, setting the new standard each year for events that are as memorable as they are spectacular. One of the world's largest music festival producers, C3 is the force behind two of the most iconic multi-day festivals — Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas and Lollapalooza in Chicago and its six international editions — drawing a combined 2 million music lovers annually. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company also promotes more than 1,100 concerts annually in arenas, casinos and clubs throughout North America. In addition to full-service event production, C3's artist management division guides and develops careers for a select roster of artists.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprising the following global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit https://livenationentertainment.com/.

About Matthew McConaughey:

Texas native Matthew McConaughey is one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men. A chance meeting in Austin with casting director and producer Don Phillips led him to director Richard Linklater, who launched the actor's career in the cult classic Dazed and Confused. Since then, he has won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Ron Woodruff in Dallas Buyers Club, appeared in over 40 feature films that have grossed over $1 billion, and has become a producer, director, and philanthropist with his just keep livin Foundation—all the while sticking to his Texas roots and "jk livin" philosophy. McConaughey also serves as creative director for Wild Turkey and has co-created his own bourbon, Longbranch. He serves as Minister of Culture/M.O.C. for The University of Texas Athletic Department and The Austin FC Soccer Club, for which he is part owner. Additionally, McConaughey has partnered with Oak View Group and Live Nation Entertainment to bring Moody Center, a world-class, multi-purpose entertainment venue to life in Austin. In 2020, McConaughey released his first book, Greenlights , which became an instant New York Times #1 bestseller and has sold over one million copies worldwide. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his wife Camila and their three kids, where he is a professor at The University of Texas in Austin.

About Gensler Austin:

Gensler is the global architecture, design, and planning firm behind a number of high-profile local projects shaping the future of the city, such as the Austin FC Major League Soccer Stadium, Domain Northside, and planned super-high rise 6 X Guadalupe — which will be the city's tallest tower, Moody Center, Block 164 at the Innovation District and Whole Foods headquarters expansion. Their portfolio of work spans every major industry and includes office buildings, hotels, mixed-use developments, master planning, workplace interiors, and Digital Experience Design. Founded in 1965, Gensler has more than 5,000 professionals across 50 locations worldwide who leverage the power of design to make the places where people live, work, and play more impactful, inspiring, and resilient.

About Creative Artists Agency/ CAA ICON:

A division of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), CAA ICON is the world's-leading owners representative and strategic management consulting firm for public and private sports and entertainment facility owners/operators, professional franchises, and leagues. With more than 50 sports, entertainment, and public assembly projects and over 1,500 consulting engagements, CAA ICON has managed the development of many of the most successful venues around the world, spanning 11 professional sports leagues, totaling nearly $20 billion. CAA ICON offers world-class service in the areas of project management, strategic advisory, feasibility and planning, and beyond.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moody Center