YOU WANT TO CONVERT TO JUDAISM

What Now?

New memoir explores the conversion process

The brisket may be eaten, the matzah found and the four questions answered, but many gentile Seder guests may find themselves still searching for what it takes to truly convert to Judaism, with hopes of joining a faith that inspires and enriches as it challenges and educates.

Since Sinai by Shannon Gonyou (PRNewswire)

What goes into the Judaism conversion process? See behind-the-scenes with SINCE SINAI.

How, exactly, do you convert to Judaism? What does it feel like, how long does it take?

While you can learn much from your local synagogue, forthcoming memoir Since Sinai: A Convert's Path to Judaism explores what conversion feels like for one woman.

Since Sinai explores New York lawyer Shannon Gonyou's decision to convert to Conservative Judaism and find her true spiritual home after years of searching. A powerful tour-de-force that will be of interest to anyone feeling the draw towards Judaism, Since Sinai is a personal and affecting memoir of the conversion process.

Since Sinai will be available June 15, 2022 from MSI Press.

