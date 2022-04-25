Amcor to expand healthcare packaging capabilities in Europe

ZURICH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced an investment to establish new thermoforming capabilities for medical packaging in its Sligo, Ireland, healthcare packaging facility. The multi-million-dollar investment will strengthen Amcor's leadership in the growing industry for sterile packaging, offering customers in Europe and North America another site with comprehensive healthcare solutions.

"The additional capabilities in our Sligo site allow us to provide customers with even more differentiated and efficient solutions to meet their healthcare packaging needs," said Amcor's Chief Commercial Officer Peter Konieczny. "With our global scale and innovation capabilities, Amcor is uniquely positioned to capture growing demand for both medical and pharmaceutical packaging products globally."

Through this investment, the Sligo site will feature Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing environments and state-of-the art thermoforming operations, fully certified to ISO 13485 standards and meeting the highest regulatory requirements. Amcor will also create a full design studio to support product development, enabling customers to tap into local and global expertise and resources across the company's growing network of global innovation centers.

According to Market Data Forecast, the European medical device segment, which relies on this type of packaging, is expected to grow at annual rate of more than 4%, reaching $171 billion by 2027. With this investment in Ireland and the new facility in Singapore that came online at the end of 2021, Amcor is actively meeting the growing global demands of customers in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

About Amcor Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC)

