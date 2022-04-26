Benefitfocus Recognized as One of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes

Benefitfocus Recognized as One of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a cloud-based benefits administration company committed to helping organizations and their people get the most out of their health care and benefits programs, announced its recognition as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes.

"At Benefitfocus, we are committed to our mission to improve lives with benefits, and we believe achieving this mission is only possible when we harness the creativity that comes from a diverse and inclusive workforce," said Matt Levin, President and CEO at Benefitfocus. "That's why we remain dedicated to creating an environment that celebrates unique differences, backgrounds, perspectives and skills and to be recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes for our efforts thus far is an honor."

As part of the company's strategy to advance diversity, inclusion, and belonging, Benefitfocus has:

Established a Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Council with a goal of fostering a culture in which fairness and equity help facilitate a sense of belonging.

Taken steps toward building a more diverse executive leadership team and board of directors, including achieving 50 percent female representation on the company's executive leadership team

Supported diverse organizations in the community, including donations on behalf of Juneteenth, military veterans, and LGBTQ Pride Month

Hosted and participated in both internal and external sessions on belonging, women in leadership, neurodiversity, diversity in hiring, health equity and more

Launched internal LinkedIn Learning to drive professional development

America's Best Employers for Diversity was determined through a partnership with Forbes and market research firm Statista. 60,000 Americans employed by businesses with at least 1,000 employees were independently surveyed and evaluated based on four different criteria: direct recommendations, indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives and board members and diversity engagement indicators.

To learn more about Benefitfocus' diversity, inclusion and belonging efforts and progress, please click here.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration company committed to helping its customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefits programs. Through exceptional service and innovative technology, Benefitfocus aims to be a safe set of hands for its customers – helping to manage the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

