Comerica Declares Dividends; Announces Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 68 cents ($0.68) per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewswire)

The Board also declared a dividend of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of Comerica Incorporated, payable July 1, 2022, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Earlier in the day, Comerica held its annual meeting of shareholders. Comerica shareholders elected the following directors to its Board of Directors for one-year terms:

Michael E. Collins Barbara R. Smith Roger A. Cregg Robert S. Taubman Curtis C. Farmer Reginald M. Turner, Jr. Nancy Flores Nina G. Vaca Jacqueline P. Kane Michael G. Van de Ven Richard G. Lindner







Full biographies and company affiliations for all directors can be found in the Proxy Statement.

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm and approved a non-binding, advisory proposal approving executive compensation.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $89.2 billion at March 31, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated