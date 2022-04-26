CTH GROUP TO ESTABLISH ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN MIAMI

MIAMI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTH Group (CTH), one of the most influential companies in the Web 3 infrastructure and blockchain ecosystem announced it is establishing its global headquarters in the City of Miami.

CTH is the holding company of three distinct businesses: Fundamental Labs, a crypto venture capital firm with over 300 portfolios; IDEG, an institutional digital asset manager; and Atlas, one of the world's largest Web 3 infrastructure service providers.

Since 2016, CTH has established a global presence across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Founder of the Group, Raymond Yuan, commented on the expansion, "Miami has proven it wants to be a global leader in the Web 3 and crypto space. It was an easy decision having seen first-hand the efforts the city is making to attract the businesses, talent and capital that drive our industry."

Under Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami has set bold ambitions to be the capital for Web 3 in the same way Silicon Valley ruled Web 2. The explosion of growth of the ecosystem, at a global scale, is fuelled by a passionate and enthusiastic community that prides itself on inclusivity and collaboration. Miami seized on the opportunity during the pandemic to lure many international conferences, forums, and events focused on Web 3, blockchain and digital assets - and the institutional investment has followed. Coupled with a growing digital asset savvy population and policies to encourage greater adoption for daily commerce, the environment in Miami is primed for rapid growth and officials expect more industry leaders such as CTH to establish headquarters or operations in the city.

Mayor Suarez commented, "We are thrilled to welcome CTH Group to the City of Miami. Establishing their global headquarters in Miami underlines the city's continued growth as the 'capital of capital' for investment and Web3 technology. Moreover, locating their global headquarters in Miami will place them at the strategic epicenter of the Web3 revolution. Miami is here to help the CTH Group as it fuels this revolution."

Raymond Yuan added, "For CTH Group to be successful we need to be close to the innovators in the space. In Miami we do not have to go far to meet entrepreneurs with new ideas, renewable energy companies hoping to collaborate with Web 3 infrastructure providers, or traditional investors looking to deploy their capital in this fast-growing sector. CTH has ambitious growth targets and our pursuit for excellence has led us to Miami to achieve them."

