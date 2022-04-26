NEWSnet Hires Phillip Hendrix as News Director

LAS VEGAS , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWSnet, the 24/7 news channel with a focus on the headlines, announced today that it has named Phil Hendrix as the network's news director, during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) conference in Las Vegas. Hendrix joins NEWSnet from Black News Channel (BNC), where he served as senior producer. In this new role, Hendrix will lead the news operations of NEWSnet.

"Phil brings years of newsroom experience to NEWSnet," said Eric Wotila, president of NEWSnet. "He will be an instrumental part of our network's growth in the coming months."

Having worked in all levels of television production, Hendrix brings more than 25 years of experience in television news to the team at NEWSnet. Hendrix's responsibilities include managing the newsroom and helping to maintain NEWSnet's integrity in covering hard news topics.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to do news the way it should be done," Hendrix said. "The mantra of 'news the way it used to be' rings true to me because I believe in telling people what they need to know, without all of the extras."

Hendrix is the latest hire for NEWSnet following a $50 million investment to fund a new studio, new talent and turnkey content solutions for broadcasters and carriers.

Questions and interview requests can be sent to Dana Eble at Dana.Eble@NewsMakersMedia.com

About NEWSnet

NEWSnet is the first 24/7 news channel available both OTA and OTT streaming. This revolutionary concept allows viewers to consume news at any point of the day, regardless of if they have cable or not. NEWSnet can be found OTA in nearly 60 markets nationwide and online via fuboTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and mobile apps.

