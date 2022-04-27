CNET REBRANDS AND INVESTS FOR THE FUTURE

More than a redesign: CNET's rebrand signals new investment in content and commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNET , the world's leading technology media brand for more than 25 years, today announced a rebrand that features a new identity and site design, among other design evolutions and content features that accelerate the brand in its continued expansion beyond tech.

CNET's editorial staff has focused on providing valuable and trusted advice, news and reviews to audiences since 1994, when early adopters needed help navigating computers and the internet, cementing CNET as a first-of-its-kind "tech site." Today, as technology has become an ingredient in nearly every aspect of life, CNET has kept pace with its own evolution, boasting its largest editorial staff in a decade, producing more than 10 stories an hour across a variety of categories. The rebrand doubles down on CNET's mission to help its audience navigate change.

"The needs of our audience will always be our north star," says Lindsey Turrentine, EVP Content Strategy at CNET. "This brand evolution is the culmination of years of work toward what we've always aspired to do: help our audiences navigate a rapidly changing world in ways that specifically make their lives better no matter where they connect with CNET."

As an input to the rebrand strategy, CNET conducted a proprietary research study among more than 3,000 consumers of media and found that the top drivers of consideration for people conducting online research are sources that "they can depend on" and can "trust based on its reputation."

"Digital consumers are smarter and more savvy than ever, looking for sources that are both relatable and always trustworthy," says Turrentine. Additional research shows that 82% of those familiar with CNET agree that it is a brand that they can depend on. Turrentine adds, "The study shows that we are trustworthy – a value we hold ourselves accountable for – and this is not changing. In fact, our editorial independence and commitment to giving advice based on testing and factual research is stronger than ever."

CNET's investments include:

New Identity, New Voice, Renewed Purpose: The CNET rebrand expands into every corner of the business. It includes a comprehensive new identity, custom illustration styles, engaging motion graphics and new site navigation that more prominently highlights the breadth and depth of CNET's expertise across many categories. CNET partnered with COLLINS , the San Francisco - and New York City -based strategy and experience design company, for the new brand transformation work. The CNET rebrand expands into every corner of the business. It includes a comprehensive new identity, custom illustration styles, engaging motion graphics and new site navigation that more prominently highlights the breadth and depth of CNET's expertise across many categories. CNET partnered with, the- and-based strategy and experience design company, for the new brand transformation work.

New Shopping & Deals Browser Extension: Expanding beyond advice on what to buy, CNET is now taking it one step further, by directly saving consumers money. With the simple addition of a browser extension called " CNET Shopping ," consumers can find the lowest price and apply coupons across thousands of sites and millions of products. The extension finds users an average savings of $232 per month. CNET is continuing to invest in improving deal and price alert features as they help their audience navigate rising costs and inflation. Expanding beyond advice on what to buy, CNET is now taking it one step further, by directly saving consumers money. With the simple addition of a browser extension called "," consumers can find the lowest price and apply coupons across thousands of sites and millions of products. The extension finds users an average savings ofper month. CNET is continuing to invest in improving deal and price alert features as they help their audience navigate rising costs and inflation.

Expanded Coverage: With the largest CNET editorial staff in the last decade, CNET is reinforcing its commitment to trusted editorial coverage and expertise across categories that include technology, wellness, money, culture, home, gaming and cars.

"CNET has evolved from a consumer-tech reviews site to a brand that helps our audience seize opportunity and make informed decisions about what to do or buy next," says Marc McCollum, President of Media and Commerce at Red Ventures. "CNET has long been a destination for expert insight and trusted advice on consumer electronics. It's part of our legacy, and now we're evolving to help audiences make smart decisions in even more ways, and today's announcement is just the beginning in a series of changes for our audience. CNET's new brand identity is a key symbol of how we're investing in the brand's evolution."

To learn more about the relaunch, visit: https://www.cnet.com/welcome/ .

For access to spokesperson bios and CNET press kit materials including a branding package, please click these links, or email media contacts.

Methodology:

CNET commissioned research firm Material to conduct the consumer surveys. Total sample size for the first was 3,246. Fieldwork for this study was conducted 2/26/21-3/9/21. Total sample size for the additional research was 4,021. Fieldwork was conducted Q2 2021-Q1 2022.

About CNET

CNET, now a Red Ventures brand, covers what's new and why it matters to help people across the world navigate accelerating change. For more than 25 years, CNET's global team of editors, reporters, photographers and videographers have provided the news, tools and advice to empower its audience. From technology, wellness, money, climate, culture, gaming, home and cars, CNET anticipates what's next and acts first on the topics you care about.

About Red Ventures

Over the last 20 years, Red Ventures has built a platform of businesses, trusted brands, proprietary technology and strategic partnerships that work together to connect millions of people with expert advice. Through premium content and personalized digital experiences, Red Ventures builds online journeys that make it easier for people to make important decisions about their homes, health, travel, finances, education and entertainment. Founded in 2000, Red Ventures spans five continents and employs more than 4,500 people. Red Ventures owns and operates several large digital brands including CNET, ZDNet, Healthline Media, The Points Guy and Bankrate.





