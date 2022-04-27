Heritage Store Wins 2022 WholeFoods Magazines Natural Choice Skin Care Award

Nutraceutical Corporation's brand recognized for explosive growth with product innovation and retail distribution

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Store, a Nutraceutical Corporation brand, part of the Better Being Company, is on a sharp trajectory of growth, leading the way in today's accessible clean beauty market with widespread appeal to consumers of all ages and backgrounds, celebrities, influencers, media, and experts covering leading skin care products. Amidst the brand's significant retail expansion and extensive product innovation, WholeFoods Magazine has recently acknowledged Heritage Store as the winner of their prestigious Natural Choice Skincare award, by way of their retailers who unanimously voted the brand as the category winner. With its health and wellness legacy dating back to 1969, the brand continues to be recognized for its timeless product formulations and accessibility through its broad distribution and price point.

"Our goal over the past 2 years has been to aggressively accelerate efforts across all channels to ensure that Heritage Store becomes a personal care category leader with its time-tested Rosewater and Castor families. We are very pleased to have to scaled reputable retail partnerships alongside consistent consumer engagement with our consumers and community which have led to record sales of our products," said Monty Sharma, CEO of the Better Being Company.

Award-Winning Formulas

This month, WholeFoods Magazine announced Heritage Store as the category-winner for Best Skincare, spotlighting its iconic Rosewater Facial Mist. This cult-favorite product, which also has the acclaim of an Amazon best seller badge, consists of two clean plant-based ingredients – Damask Rose, which softens and soothes, and Vor-Mag Water™, which has been vortexed and magnetized to raise the energy and oxygen levels to a higher calibration. As stated by WholeFoods, "Since its launch in 1969, (The) Rosewater Facial Mist has developed a loyal following and a memorable nickname: The OG of Rosewaters."

Non-Stop Innovation

Spring 2021 marked the first rebrand in its 50+ year history, with a new logo and PCR packaging designed by watercolorist Stina Persson. "To truly be appealing for the next 50 years to consumers and to stand out on shelf and to be something beautiful you're proud to have out in your bathroom, it was time," explains Maura Cannon Dick, CMO of Skincare Brands for Nutraceutical Corporation, A Better Being Company. Simultaneously, Rosewater expanded to be a true regimen, with the addition of Rosewater Cleanser ($12.89), Rosewater Moisturizer ($20.29) and Rose Oil ($17.09). This January and February, Rosewater Jelly Mask ($14.99), Rosewater Clay Mask ($14.99), and Castor Serum ($19.99) also debuted into the product portfolio.

Increasing presence in the retail industry

Long a health food store darling, Heritage Store has stretched its retail network to approximately 10,000 locations in the United States which has helped contribute to 10% growth in sales year over year within the last two years. With clean beauty becoming mainstream, Heritage Store is prominently recognized in both naturals and mass beauty channels. Since 2020 Target and Ulta Beauty were added as full distribution retail partners, alongside mainstays Whole Foods, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, The Vitamin Shoppe and Thrive. Last year, Heritage Store secured full Walmart store distribution and expanded into 1,900 CVS doors, as well as launched two Amazon exclusive products, where it retains over 10,000 4.7/5 star reviews. "Our expansion into the Food, Drug and Mass channels is complementary to our original core health food business. We want to meet consumers where they are and with an increased interest in clean beauty in the mainstream, this helps us to accomplish that," Cannon Dick states.

About Heritage Store:

Founded in 1969 by Tom Johnson in Virginia Beach, VA as a health and wellness store, Heritage Store is considered one of the leaders in high quality clean, vegan product formulations with a minimalist ingredient approach. Acquired by Nutraceutical Corporation in 2010, Heritage Store is revered for its Rosewater and Castor Oil Collections, which are currently available nationwide.

