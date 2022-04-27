Riskthinking.AI Names Carolyn A. Wilkins to Advisory Board

Experienced financial leader brings 30+ years of experience to riskthinking.AI team

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskthinking.AI, a visionary data analytics provider for assessing climate-based financial risk, announced today that long-time Bank of Canada executive Carolyn A. Wilkins has joined the company's advisory board. Wilkins brings over three decades of experience in public policy and the financial services industry to riskthinking.AI, which works with global financial institutions, assessment firms and custodial banks.

riskthinking.AI Logo (PRNewswire)

Wilkins spent 20 years with the Bank of Canada, including serving as senior deputy governor from 2014 to 2020. During her tenure, she set monetary and financial system policies with the governing council, oversaw strategic planning and economic research, and was a member of the international Financial Stability Board. She is currently a senior research scholar at Princeton University's Griswold Center for Economic Policy, and a member of Intact Financial Corporation's board of directors. Additionally, she sits on the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee.

Wilkins' extensive financial sector experience will be a valuable asset to riskthinking.AI as the company continues to evolve and strengthen its ClimateWisdom platform, which combines climate science, economics, data science and software to provide the most comprehensive climate risk data and analytics available. Unlike traditional climate risk solutions, riskthinking.AI enables companies to comprehensively measure and manage climate financial risks in a way that's consistent, science-based, methodologically rigorous and audit-ready.

Wikins joins an impressive roster of advisors and board members dedicated to fostering the company's success.

Dr. Ron Dembo, CEO, riskthinking.AI, said: "Ms. Wilkins adds a perspective that riskthinking.AI needs to tailor our initiatives for the financial sector. She has made important contributions to international financial policies throughout her career and will continue to have meaningful impact through our advisory board."

Carolyn Wilkins, advisory board member, riskthinking.AI, said: "Financial institutions and other businesses need better data and methods to identify, assess and manage climate risks to make informed decisions. I look forward to working with Dr. Dembo and his team, as well as the other strategic advisors, to help develop their initiatives and enable more entities to take advantage of riskthinking.AI's innovative technology."

About riskthinking.AI

riskthinking.AI is a visionary data analytics provider for assessing climate-based financial risk. Designed for global financial institutions, assessment firms, and custodial banks, riskthinking.AI provides the most comprehensive climate risk analysis currently available, based on hard science and mathematics. Anchored by founder Dr. Ron Dembo's 40-year experience in algorithmic modeling, riskthinking.AI applies sophisticated stochastic prediction models to comprehensive climate data to help financial institutions apply climate risk ratings to investment assets, vehicles and portfolios for clients to make informed investment decisions about the future. Visit at www.riskthinking.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riskthinking.AI