CISEVE, Newly Authorized C3PAO

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CISEVE, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced that they are one of the first ten companies to be authorized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) as a CMMC Certified Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). According to the President, Andrew Erne, "This is the culmination of a corporatewide effort to ensure that we not only met the CMMC Level II requirements but improved on them. When further asked how there is room for improvement, Mr. Erne expressed that not everything published as "cyber secure" meets the resiliency standards that CISEVE places on itself. "We improved upon many of the controls because strengthening them makes our environment that much more secure.," commented Mr. Erne.

Michael Dempsey, the COO for CISEVE, was tasked with applying his extensive knowledge of NIST, ISO and assessment methodology to CISEVE's commitment to helping secure our nation. According to Mr. Dempsey, "The uptick in Cyber threats and hacks against both the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and private companies within the United States propelled CISEVE to enter the CMMC ecosystem," Dempsey continued. "It was our goal to enter the CMMC space to bring our extensive experience to helping the DIB and subsequently the United States." CMMC requires that all defense contractors be evaluated every three years. "We as a nation should be striving to lead the world in cybersecurity and that starts with CMMC," commented Mr. Dempsey.

While the Department of Defense (DoD) has not begun allowing companies to be assessed by C3PAOs, CISEVE is ready to assist organizations in their preparation. CISEVE is uniquely qualified to provide consulting and recommendations to clients implementing the CMMC processes. Additionally, CISEVE has the "secret sauce" that allowed them to pass their assessment efficiently and effectively with no Plan of Actions and Milestones (POA&MS) and 100 percent compliance. When pressed for more information, Mr. Dempsey commented, "We will be releasing the "recipe" shortly, as CISEVE is committed to helping the DIB." He added, "We are staggering the release and currently focused on assisting other candidate C3PAOs." For more information see www.CISEVE.com .CISEVE obviously has a validated grasp on cybersecurity, but their commitment to the community, the DIB, and the nation is starkly different than the average company. CISEVE fully intends to not only participle, but also to be a key player in its advancement.

